CONCORD, Mass. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management and RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, today announced a technology partnership to integrate RiskRecon’s Third-Party Ratings Data within ProcessUnity’s Vendor Risk Management platform.



“Organizations of all sizes need immediate and actionable insights to help them gain a better understanding of the potential risks posed by their third parties,” said Todd Boehler, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at ProcessUnity. “By integrating RiskRecon’s Security Ratings in ProcessUnity, our customers gain additional objectivity in their due diligence process and enhance their continuous monitoring capabilities to more effectively identify, monitor, and mitigate third party risks – not just at the time of an assessment but throughout the entire vendor relationship.”

Integrating RiskRecon’s ratings into ProcessUnity’s vendor risk automation system provides ProcessUnity customers with additional insights into the cyber risk of third parties. This pre-built connector incorporates RiskRecon’s continuous cybersecurity performance measurements into the assessment process to facilitate more rigorous due diligence, performance reviews and SLA monitoring.

Built on a foundation of exceptional customer service and rapid technology innovation, RiskRecon is a cybersecurity risk ratings company focused on third-party vendor risk. The company provides a continuous vendor monitoring solution to increase customers’ understanding of their third-party cyber risk and delivers risk-prioritized assessments and action plans that are custom tuned to match an organization's priorities.

“To effectively mitigate risk, organizations need to automate the identification, assessment, analysis, remediation and monitoring of the security performance of their vendors,” said Eric Blatte, Co-founder at RiskRecon. “ProcessUnity customers using RiskRecon’s ratings data can protect revenue and brand integrity by injecting intelligent and contextually relevant risk insights into each step in their third-party risk program.”

ProcessUnity’s Vendor Risk Management software protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. The company helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding to mature ongoing relationships. Through automation and standardization, ProcessUnity customers reduce busy work, streamline regulatory reporting and improve overall visibility into vendor performance.

For more information on ProcessUnity’s cloud-based risk management solutions, visit www.processunity.com . For more information on RiskRecon for Vendor Risk Management, visit https://www.riskrecon.com/solutions/third-party-risk-management.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com.

About RiskRecon

RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, is the only continuous security monitoring solution that delivers risk-prioritized action plans custom-tuned to match an organization’s risk priorities. RiskRecon provides the world’s easiest path to understanding and acting on third-party cyber risk, enabling security and risk teams to efficiently build scalable, third-party risk management programs for dramatically better risk outcomes.

