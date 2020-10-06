SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the pioneer of Connected Experience Cloud, announced the winners of their second annual Lucidworks Connector Awards. This year Lucidworks recognizes Juan Paul Ramirez, CTO of Goop and Abdul Shaik, Head of Data Platform Engineering at Regeneron, as innovators powering personalized connected experiences for their customers and employees.



Lucidworks Connector Awards accepted nominations for two categories in 2020: Personalized Commerce and Knowledge Management. This year’s winners had the opportunity to present their projects to a panel of expert analysts and receive individualized feedback.

“We’re proud to work with some of the most innovative organizations in the world,” said Will Hayes, Lucidworks CEO. “This year’s Lucidworks Connector Awards highlights how committed our customers are to providing a connected digital experience for their users, whether they’re employees or customers, that really understands their needs and delivers every time. Congratulations to Goop and Regeneron for going above and beyond.”

Personalized Commerce Connector Award Winner: Goop

Goop was founded by Gwyneth Paltrow as a lifestyle brand that offers high quality content and curated wellness products. Juan Paul Ramirez, Goop CTO, leads his team in using Lucidworks Fusion to streamline merchandising control over their unique search engine. Goop has a wide range of content including products, articles, podcasts, recipes, and videos. This content diversity adds a layer of complexity to search and results relevancy. Goop leverages Fusion’s AI and machine learning capabilities to analyze on-site signals and map relationships between content to provide personalized recommendations to customers.



Goop has become a leader in the commerce and wellness space by creating a personalized experience for their consumers. With Lucidworks Fusion, Goop reduced their time to resolve search issues from weeks to minutes. Using signals from customers, including purchases, browsing behavior, queries, and preferences, Goop is able to quickly fine-tune search to provide relevant search results and recommendations without having to wait for IT. They’ve also achieved dramatic improvements in exit rates, product engagement, and conversion from product pages since they deployed Fusion.

Knowledge Management Connector Award Winner: Regeneron

Regeneron is a leading biotechnology company that creates pharmaceutical products for people with serious illnesses and diseases, such as cancer and infectious disease. Abdul Shaik, Head of Data Platform Engineering, uses Fusion to power search on Regeneron’s internal research & clinical development application to make it easy for employees to access publicly available COVID-19 data sets, research, and events. Shaik’s team uses AI and machine learning to implement self-learning capabilities within their app by leveraging signals to understand user intent and business context.



In addition to leveraging signals, Regeneron is able to expedite their research for a COVID-19 vaccine with Fusion’s pipeline framework that accelerates the data ingestion and index process of over 60,000 COVID-19 related research documents and journals. Fusion automates the data acquisition and index process and applies machine learning at the moment of data ingest to add deeper understanding and context to every data set. With Fusion, Regeneron is able to empower their scientists with the data they need, when they need it, by eliminating data silos and personalizing knowledge discovery experiences.

