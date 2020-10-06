SANTA CLARA, Ca., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PanTerra, a leading provider of unified cloud services for mid-market enterprises, announced today enhancements to its Streams service, adding Microsoft Teams integration and Active Directory integration with Okta single-sign-on security support. In addition, Streams has enhanced its faxing capabilities with support for group and email faxing.



The Streams Extension for Microsoft Teams integrates the Streams secure communications infrastructure within the Teams user interface allowing seamless Click-to-Call from any device. This gives users the ability to make outbound calls from Teams, through the chat window, speed dialing, by simply dialing a number or selecting an existing contact. Users can also initiate a Streams ConnectMe Video call through the Teams interface.

With the addition of Group and Email Faxing, subscribers can create groups of Streams users regardless of their location associated to a fax number to send and receive digital faxes on any device. With features such as support for multiple telephone numbers, fax directly from an email, and fax progress tracking through Queued and Disposition windows, Streams delivers enterprise faxing to its users. Mobile Streams users can also initiate a fax utilizing a new softphone interface.

PanTerra also introduces standard Active Directory for Streams that can be used to provision new Streams users based on Active Directory user and groups and sync data between Active Directory and Streams for users and groups. Additionally, Okta single-sign-on support allows users to log into Streams using their Active Directory credentials via Okta delegated authentication option or directly via Okta using their Okta login credentials to access Streams.

Arthur Chang, PanTerra President and CEO, was quoted, “The power of PanTerra being a technology company as well as a service provider of secure, scalable cloud services is that we can continue to enhance enterprise functionality of Streams without disrupting our customer’s mission critical operations, giving them a futureproof dynamically flexible communications infrastructure.” Arthur continued, “With Microsoft Teams and Active Directory integration as well as enterprise group faxing, Streams continues to deliver solutions for our customers.”

About PanTerra

PanTerra is a business-class Unified Cloud Service Provider, seamlessly delivering unified communications, team messaging, call center, file sync & share and business analytics through Streams, its secure, all-in-one business communications cloud solution. By offering a fully customizable, unified UCaaS and CPaaS, HIPAA/HITECH secure, multi-service cloud solution, PanTerra can significantly reduce costs, simplify IT administration, increase security and improve employee productivity. Streams can be configured and deployed within hours, virtually anywhere in the world and with 24/7/365 support, you can have peace of mind that PanTerra will be with you every step of the way. Let Streams and PanTerra bring out the best in your enterprise.

PanTerra offers a full end-to-end solution including the Streams cloud service, WAN connectivity and on-premises hardware, which includes IP phones, QoS routers and switches. PanTerra supports a wide range of WAN connectivity solutions from SD-WAN and MPLS to open Internet. On-premises hardware can be purchased or optionally rented through a unique Hardware as a Service (HaaS) option, which can eliminate expensive up-front capex costs and allows for the hardware to be optionally upgraded annually.

PanTerra is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA. For more information, please visit www.panterranetworks.com or call +1 800.805.0558 or email us at info@panterranetworks.com.

