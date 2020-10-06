Apana has launched a free, online dataset of national water conservation incentives that can help reduce or offset the cost of water efficiency technologies

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apana®, which provides Water Efficiency as a Service™, has launched the first-ever, online dataset of commercial water incentives, programs and rebates. For enterprises that consume large volumes of water, this free resource is designed to help lower the upfront cost of water efficiency technologies that streamline and reduce water use as well as comply with regulations.



According to the Environmental Protection Agency, as the U.S. population has doubled over the past 50 years, water consumption has tripled and an estimated 40 states now anticipate water shortages by 2024. Industrial and commercial water use is the second largest consumer (after agriculture) of fresh water resources in the country.

“Most large consumers of water want water efficiency not only for sustainability goals, but because smart water use helps the bottom line,” said Matt Rose, CEO of Apana. “With Apana, companies track, measure and analyze water use to help increase efficiencies as well as mitigate or prevent catastrophic failures, leading to significant cost savings.”

By canvassing the water districts of the top 300 municipalities in the United States, Apana researchers compiled a comprehensive list of policies, incentives, rebates and programs available to commercial enterprises. Depending on the state and the approach, some rebates can completely offset the upfront cost of a water efficiency system. In most cases, the rebates significantly reduce the time needed to achieve a 100 percent return on the initial investment.

“We've seen success from the companies that have taken advantage of our commercial incentives,” said Andrew Pirrone with the Town of Gilbert, Arizona. “Collectively, we estimate that we've reduced water usage by 12.4 million gallons through business conservation incentives and collaborations.”

Apana’s secure IoT solution connects meters and sensors using Apana-designed devices that leverage industry leading Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) technologies. With high resolution data and cloud analytics, the platform monitors the water infrastructure to identify anomalous use in real time. Insights and actionable, step-by-step guidance to fix problems are sent to the right person at the right time.

Apana’s clients have demonstrated water use reductions of 20 percent or more. Yet the real benefits go beyond simple water savings. With Apana, organizations can optimize everything that uses water, which prevents equipment failure and avoids the hidden costs of reactive maintenance and inconsistent operational practices.

Apana has successfully deployed its platform with customers across more than 600 cities globally. In the commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors, the company focuses on grocery, hospitality, food and beverage, as well as cities and other public institutions.

The Water Incentive Database is debuting as part of Apana’s recently updated website, which was redesigned to better articulate and show the power of the company’s Water Efficiency as a Service platform, including customer case studies, industry and use case-specific examples and service information.

About Apana®

Apana offers businesses Water Efficiency as a Service™ – a secure solution that leverages connected sensors and meters to provide simple, actionable insights that help reduce the total cost of water across the enterprise. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, public institutions and cities. Apana is dedicated to providing practical solutions for smart water management, so facility operators and property managers can increase efficiency, boost the bottom line, and help the environment by preserving Earth's most precious resource – water. More information is available at www.apana.com.

