NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed dry bulk and container shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global commodities and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 12th Annual New York Maritime Forum as a digital event on Wednesday & Thursday, October 14 & 15, 2020 from 8:00am – 4:00pm EST.
The conference will feature senior executives from 49 leading maritime companies, financiers and industry participants. The event is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE.
Traditionally the event features global industry leaders and attracts top level delegates from all over the world. The digital format of the event this year transforms NYMF into a truly global event
DRY BULK SECTOR PANEL
8:15 – 8:55AM New York Time • DAY 1 - Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Mr. Nick Ristic, Lead Dry Bulk Analyst – Braemar ACM Shipbroking
CONTAINER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL
9:35 – 10:15 AM New York Time • DAY 2 - Thursday, October 15, 2020
Mr. Christian Wetherbee, Director, Airfreight, Surface & Shipping Research – Citi Research
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
This event is known for its large attendance by investors, owners and financiers. It is a meeting place for C-level Executives from the industry and the finance and investment communities involved with shipping. The Forum is held in New York City every year and examines the macroeconomic issues that are shaping and transforming the international shipping markets today. Due to the circumstance we are all facing today, our 2020 Forum will be held digitally.
The Forum provides a comprehensive review and outlook of the various shipping markets, made more relevant by the release of companies' earnings. In addition, it discusses topics of critical relevance to the industry such as restructuring and consolidation, the various channels and methods of raising capital as well as the impact of new technologies and trading routes.
Participants can interact live online in real time with Forum speakers and participants from around the globe, obtain the latest industry and market news, and arrange 1x1 meetings.
Forum highlights:
TARGET AUDIENCE
The target audience includes institutional investors and analysts, private equity investors, commercial and investment bankers, financial advisors, financial and trade media, and other qualified investors.
