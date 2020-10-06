Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce (the French Commercial Code) and the Article 223-16 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers (Regulation of the French stock market authority)
Company name of the issuer: Renault SA
13/15 quai Alphonse Le Gallo
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
(ISIN code FR0000131906 – RNO)
|Date
|
Total number of issued shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|September 30, 2020
|
295,722,284
|
Theoretical total number of voting rights(1): 398,731,791
|Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 305,476,906
(1) Number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights cannot be exercised, according to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Number of voting rights exercisable at general meetings is equal to the theoretical number of voting rights (total number of voting rights attached to the shares) less voting rights attached to shares for which voting rights cannot be exercised.
