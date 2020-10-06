Press release – Paris, October 6, 2020

Change in SMCP’s management team

SMCP announces today that Philippe Gautier, CFO and Operations Director, has decided to pursue new projects and will be leaving his role at the end of October. He will be succeeded by an external executive who will join SMCP in December.

Philippe Gautier took part to various key milestones of the Group’s development, alongside Daniel Lalonde, including the acquisition of the company by its majority shareholder in 2016, as well as the IPO in 2017. More recently Philippe successfully led the refinancing program of the Group.

Daniel Lalonde, CEO of SMCP, stated “I would like to warmly thank Philippe for his contribution to SMCP during the past 5 years and wish him well in his future projects. The executive team is highly focused on executing our strategic roadmap and we look forward to welcoming a new member of the management team soon”.

