Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

DateNumber of sharesNumber of voting rights
2020-09-30304,425,106Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 304,425,106

 
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 303,045,192  

 
(1)          Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2)          Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

