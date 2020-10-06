



Press Release – Paris, October 6th, 2020

Danone completes sale of Yakult stake

Danone has finalized the sale of its 6.61% stake in Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. (“Yakult”), which was originally announced this morning.

The transaction resulted in a total gross consideration of JPY58 billion, representing c. €470 million, that will further strengthen Danone’s balance sheet.

The settlement of the transaction will take place on October 9.

