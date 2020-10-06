REGINA, Saskatchewan, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada is urging that all parties seeking to form Saskatchewan’s next government adopt recommendations to help the province’s restaurants pull through the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

“Restaurants are critically important to creating jobs, economic growth and vibrant neighbourhoods,” said Mark von Schellwitz, Restaurants Canada Vice President, Western Canada. “Restaurants Canada looks forward to working closely with Saskatchewan’s next government to ensure foodservice businesses have what they need to continue contributing to the province’s recovery.”

Saskatchewan’s restaurants will need further support to recover

Not only was Saskatchewan’s foodservice industry among the first and hardest hit by the impacts of COVID-19, the sector will also be among the slowest to recover.

According to a Restaurants Canada survey conducted between Sept. 15 and Sept. 24 the majority of Saskatchewan’s restaurants are still not profitable: 48% of survey respondents said they are operating at a loss and 28% said they are just breaking even.

A menu for recovery

Restaurants Canada has shared recommendations to support the recovery of Saskatchewan’s foodservice sector with all major parties seeking to form the next provincial government.

“With colder months approaching, restaurants will need continued assistance to keep fulfilling their vital role within Saskatchewan’s economy,” said von Schellwitz.

Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saskatchewan’s foodservice sector represented 3 per cent of the province’s GDP and was the province’s third-largest private sector employer. By April, COVID-19 had resulted in as much as 25,000 foodservice workers losing their jobs or having their hours cut down to zero. While foodservice employment in Saskatchewan increased by more than 5,000 jobs between May and August, the sector is still at least 12,000 jobs short of where it was in February 2020.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saskatchewan’s foodservice sector was a $2.4 billion industry, directly employing more than 39,000 people, providing the province’s number one source of first jobs and serving tens of thousands of customers every day. Saskatchewan’s foodservice industry has since lost as much as 25,000 jobs and is on track to lose as much as $1.2 billion in annual sales compared to 2019 due to the impacts of COVID-19.

