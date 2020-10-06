SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced one of its partners, Mike Boulton, has relocated from Northern California to its Irvine office in order to deepen nonprofit community ties in Orange County.



“Armanino is always evaluating the best ways to maximize impact for clients, whether it’s new solutions or adding leadership in different parts of the country, which is why Mike has moved to Orange County,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “Mike has helped countless nonprofits of all sizes and all missions, and he brings both deep technical expertise and a passion for the important role nonprofit organizations have in the Orange County community.”

Armanino’s Nonprofit practice serves all areas of need for nonprofit organizations, from audit and review of internal controls to tax compliance and consulting. Its consulting capabilities help executive directors, treasurers, controllers and boards with a variety of solutions ranging from outsourced finance and accounting to budget and forecasting software.

As part of its Nonprofit practice expansion, Mike has also led the firm’s recent development of a proprietary software platform giving organizations direct access to financial metrics, competitive benchmarking data and custom data dashboards that give valuable insights into strengths and areas of challenge.

Boulton has worked with a variety of prominent nonprofit organizations and private foundations, including Ronald McDonald Charities Bay Area, the Blue Shield of California Foundation, Lick-Wilmerding High School, the Koret Foundation, Harbor Day School, TVT Community Day School and many other private foundations, schools and charities. He is an active participant in his community, and he looks forward to identifying ways he can serve nonprofit organizations throughout Orange County.

“In addition to his nonprofit expertise, Michael will lead the Orange County audit practice,” notes Dave Hirsch, Orange County Market Leader for the firm. “His additional experience working with private and publicly held middle-market businesses across the technology, high-tech and manufacturing sectors will allow our team to better serve existing and potential clients in the area.”

Boulton is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of CPAs. He earned his B.S. in accounting from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Get to know Mike Boulton:

