Dallas, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, has received multiple awards and acknowledgments in recent weeks.

G2 2020 Fall Report

Thryv has again been named a Leader in multiple categories in the newly released G2 Fall 2020 Reports. G2 is the largest tech marketplace where small businesses can discover and review current technology, and ultimately make smarter software purchasing decisions.

Thryv was named a Momentum Leader, which means it ranks in the top 25 percent for all product categories. Categories include CRM; Local Listings Management; Marketing Automation; Online Appointment Scheduling; Online Reputation Management; Payment Gateways and Social Media Management.

Additional G2 Leader categories for Thryv:

For two quarters in a row, Thryv provides the Best Support for Small Businesses .

. New this quarter, Thryv is named Best Estimated ROI for Small Business and Overall.

for Small Business and Overall. Also new this quarter, Thryv has the Highest User Adoption among small businesses.

among small businesses. Another new category: Small business users are Most Likely to Recommend Thryv.

Thryv. For the second straight quarter, users recognized Thryv as the Easiest Set-up among Small Businesses and Overall.

among Small Businesses and Overall. Also, for the second quarter in a row, small business users recognized that Thryv has the Easiest to Administer software.

“These awards are 100 percent guided by our users and what they say about the software,” says Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s VP of Product and Marketing. “And it’s clear users think very highly of the software since we’ve been named a leader in every category in which we rank.

“This is not a small feat at all, and a great reflection on all the people who have worked tirelessly to make it happen. It’s a pure team effort across the board. We’re tremendously honored.”

MarTech Breakthrough Award

MarTech Breakthrough Awards named Thryv the 2020 Best CRM Solution for Small/Medium Businesses. A leading market intelligence organization, MarTech honors excellence and recognizes the innovation that goes into developing solutions, such as marketing and sales technology.

“Managing customers, contact lists, and nurturing leads are primary pain points for small business owners, and there are a myriad of tools that they are juggling to try to manage all of these processes,” says James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech. “Thryv is delivering a breakthrough solution for SMBs that alleviates these pain points, helping them truly thrive in their business. We’re thrilled to be able to recognize the Company with our ‘Best CRM Solution for SMBs’ award for 2020.”

Localogy Leadership Award

Localogy, a trade association focused on growing local and small businesses across the country, announced the honorees of its first Localogy Leadership Awards, including Thryv’s CEO Joe Walsh. Colleagues, partners and customers nominated the three chosen honorees, noting their leadership through COVID and beyond.

Localogy says: “Walsh demonstrated immeasurable support for small businesses impacted by COVID-19 with the launch of the Thryv Foundation’s COVID-19 Grant Program. Thousands of businesses submitted and three rounds of wire transfers have already been sent out to numerous chosen recipients since early April, as the foundation continues to fundraise to support even more local businesses.”

“Although I appreciate the recognition, the award really goes to our team who made this happen,” said Thryv CEO and President Joe Walsh. “Our employees have continued to show resilience and dedication to their clients by helping them adapt to these unprecedented times.”

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for small business that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv, they can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv’s award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices and processing payments.

Thryv supports SMBs with Hub by Thryv™, a software console that enables businesses with multiple locations, such as franchises, to manage and oversee their operations using the Thryv software.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our search, display and social media management products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 30 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and Yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 360,000 SMBs across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Media Contacts:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

