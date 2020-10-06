AMSTERDAM, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s leading provider of Internet, Cloud access and SD-WAN solutions, Expereo, has announced the acquisition of Globalinternet, global supplier of managed Internet access services. The acquisition consolidates Expereo’s leadership in providing managed Global Internet and network connectivity solutions to its partners and multinational corporate customers.

Globalinternet’s capabilities further fuels Expereo’s rapid growth trajectory, following this year’s earlier acquisition of connectivity intelligence platform, Comsave . The investment not only evidences the company’s vision supported by APAX Partners, it also reflects its ambition to lead a revolution in Global Internet-based networking, where Internet access is simplified, optimized and within reach worldwide.

“It is a natural and exciting move for both companies,” says Irwin Fouwels, CEO of Expereo. “The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated digital transformation processes where enterprises are revisiting their networking strategies. Having Globalinternet and Expereo’s capabilities combined allows us to support both enterprise customers and managed service provider (MSP) partners efficiently and at scale, benefiting from enhanced internet and cloud access services and a single best-in-class leading digital customer experience,” Fouwels explains.

“Joining forces with Expereo will further strengthen and accelerate our digital capabilities in providing managed Internet services, whilst also adding further service options for our customers such as enhanced cloud access services,” says Kees Bos, CEO of Globalinternet.

Digital transformation at the heart of businesses’ strategies

The rapid adoption of cloud-based applications and SD-WAN technologies puts Internet-based WANs at the center of multinational companies’ business models. Expereo is committed to simplifying the sourcing and management of such network solutions, whilst ensuring exceptional customer experience to cater to the needs of its MSP partners and multinational clients.

“The acquisition of Globalinternet evidences Expereo’s commitment to providing unmatched network connectivity and Cloud access solutions to our customers. We want to ensure that we will continue to earn their confidence by meeting their requests and improving our service capabilities,” concludes Fouwels.

About Globalinternet

Globalinternet is a managed Internet access provider, offering business-grade Internet access worldwide to carriers, MSPs and enterprises. Founded in 2012, with headquarters in Amsterdam, and offices in Sao Paulo and Manila, Globalinternet enables the transformation of enterprise networks.

About Expereo

Expereo is the leading provider of managed network solutions, including Global internet connectivity, SD-WAN, and Cloud Acceleration services. Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies and powers enterprise and government sites worldwide, helping to enhance every business’ productivity with flexible and optimal Internet performance.

About Apax Partners

Expereo was acquired by Apax Partners in 2018.

Apax Partners is a leading European private equity firm. With more than 45 years of experience, Apax Partners provides long-term equity funding to build and strengthen world-class companies. Funds managed and advised by Apax Partners exceed €4 billion. These funds invest in fast-growing middle-market companies across four sectors of specialization: Tech & Telecom, Consumer, Healthcare, and Services.

