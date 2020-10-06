For more than 30 years, Talgil has been combining the most advanced technologies in electronics, computer science, communications and irrigation techniques with its deep understanding of market needs and user preferences, to create leading irrigation controllers that are embraced worldwide.

Viridix empowers farmers by taking uncertainty out of irrigation decisions. By combining accurate and timely water potential data with additional information such as weather, irrigation protocols and soil characteristics, Viridix simplifies and automates one of the most important operations in farming. Precise irrigation helps farmers optimize productivity, reduce resource consumption and improve sustainability. The Viridix solution is based on revolutionary RooTense® technology that is cost effective, requires no maintenance and is extremely easy to use. This advanced IoT-based solution leverages AI and machine learning to deliver precision irrigation, taking it to the next level with full-irrigation-cycle automation. https://www.viridix.com/

Israel and Colorado, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridix, a developer of data driven precision irrigation systems, and Talgil, a manufacturer of professional irrigation controllers, are excited to announce a new partnership that provides farmers with an integrated precision irrigation solution. This solution allows farmers to automate full irrigation cycles from defining irrigation plans, to making sure each plot gets the right amount of water.

Farmers can now define and implement an irrigation protocol that delivers their production goal. Viridix’s highly accurate, low maintenance sensors constantly monitor soil moisture at varying ground depths.

The system analyzes data to calculate required irrigation volume and timing, and automatically adjusts the irrigation plan. The Talgil irrigation control system then executes the plan to provide plants with the right amount of water needed. The Talgil irrigation controllers ensure that no matter how many plots a grower cultivates, each one receives the exact amount of water it needs.

“Viridix and Talgil are a natural fit,” said Tal Maor, Viridix CEO. “Through this collaboration, we are able to close the precision irrigation loop and offer growers the advanced level of automation they need to meet their production goals in an efficient and sustainable manner. Both companies leverage advanced technology with minimal hassle, so it makes sense to create this joint offering that delivers greater value than each system separately.”

According to Yosee Ochman, Deputy General Manager at Talgil, “The collaboration with Viridix adds an important dimension to the value we deliver to our customers - data. Our customers no longer have to manually calculate irrigation plans for different plots, or manually adjust them for changing weather conditions. Viridix provides precise and highly granular irrigation prescriptions implemented across plots. Real-time data from soil and water helps close the operational loop and ensure water goes where it should.”

