According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Organic Skin Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period, to reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2026. The growing awareness of organic products along with positive results of using organic products are propelling the market growth.



By Type (Facial Care [Cleansers, Moisturizers, Exfoliators/Facial Scrubs, Oils/Serums, Face Masks and Packs, Others], Body care [Body Lotions, Body Wash, Others], Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Conveniences Stores, Specialist Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World); and Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis

Key Market Insights

The organic products are generally the products derived from living organisms without any chemical compounds, fertilizers, or pesticides.

Organic cosmetic products are developed from plant ingredients and naturally occurring ingredients

The facial care segment anticipated holding the largest market share in terms of volume over the projected period

The Asia-Pacific will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period and North America as the largest revenue generator over the coming years

Major players in the Organic Skin Care market include Kao Corporation, Private Label, and The Body Shop International PLC, L'Oreal, Procter and Gamble, Colorado Quality Products Inc, Royal Labs Natural Cosmetics Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Starflower Essentials, and Gordon Labs Inc among others.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

Facial Care Cleansers Moisturizers Exfoliators/Facial Scrubs Oils/Serums Face Masks and Packs Others

Body care Body Lotions Body Wash Others

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Conveniences Stores

Specialist Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



