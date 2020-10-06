BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Organic Skin Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period, to reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2026. The growing awareness of organic products along with positive results of using organic products are propelling the market growth.
Browse 189 Market Data Tables and 128 Figures spread through 210 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Organic Skin Care Market - Forecast to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-organic-skin-care-market-2308
By Type (Facial Care [Cleansers, Moisturizers, Exfoliators/Facial Scrubs, Oils/Serums, Face Masks and Packs, Others], Body care [Body Lotions, Body Wash, Others], Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Conveniences Stores, Specialist Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World); and Company Market Share Analysis & Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
