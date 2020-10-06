NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (OTC: GTXMQ) between October 1, 2018 and September 18, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=garrett-motion-inc&id=2435 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=garrett-motion-inc&id=2435

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the November 24, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) due to its agreement to indemnify and reimburse Honeywell for certain asbestos-related liability, Garrett was saddled with an unsustainable level of debt; (2) as a result, Garrett had a highly leveraged capital structure that posed significant challenges to its overall strategic and financial flexibility; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Garrett’s ability to gain or hold market share was impaired; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to seek bankruptcy protection; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756

