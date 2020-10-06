AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail, the leader in next-generation information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces its continued support of key partners and professional associations with sponsorship investments in their upcoming events, all of which are virtual due to the ongoing pandemic. The company is also expanding its long-standing commitment to community outreach, with continued support of select charitable organizations in its former headquarters location of San Jose, California, and initiatives being launched in its recently announced new headquarters of Austin, Texas.



Celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2020, FileTrail has a long history of supporting partners and professional organizations alike with sponsorships and exhibiting investments as well as providing thought leadership as part of their educational programs. In August FileTrail participated in ILTA>ON; this month it will participate in NetDocuments Elevate 2020 on October 6-7 and ARMA InfoCon 2020 on October 26-30, both being held virtually for the first time this year. The company also has an upcoming webinar planned to continue its tradition of providing education on the latest trends and technology impacting legal IG and records management.

Despite having moved its corporate headquarters from California to Texas earlier this year, FileTrail is committed to continuing its advocacy for Second Harvest Food Bank, San Jose Day Nursery, and Sacred Heart Community Service, all organizations the company has supported for a number of years. FileTrail is also identifying outreach programs to support in its new home of Austin that align with its values and those of its local employees.

“In addition to our core business values centered around building trust in our customer relationships and delivering exceptional service, we believe strongly in giving back to our local communities and in supporting our partners and the professional associations on which our clients rely,” says FileTrail CEO Darrell Mervau. “Never has it been more important to demonstrate that commitment by doing whatever we can to help our partners and communities through this unprecedented and difficult time.”

FileTrail is the leading provider of comprehensive IG solutions for law firms and corporations seeking a holistic and rigorous approach to information governance and compliance. Its flagship platform, FileTrail GPS, currently offers three core modules (Policy Manager, Records Manager and Mobility Manager) that can be adopted separately or as an integrated solution working together to advance IG. FileTrail GPS helps organizations save money and reduce risk and enables law firms to improve client retention and business development by providing the competitive advantage of effectively addressing ever-changing client and regulatory compliance obligations.

FileTrail will offer online demonstrations of its latest software release, FileTrail GPS 5.0, as part of its participation in this month’s virtual conference. To learn more or to schedule a private demo, visit www.FileTrail.com.

