New Mexico Bank & Trust announced today it will donate $20,000 to Dolores Gonzales Elementary School in Albuquerque.

“This week we celebrated World Teachers’ Day, a day dedicated to recognizing teachers for the important work they do to help our children learn, grow and succeed,” said Greg Leyendecker, President and CEO of New Mexico Bank & Trust. “It also serves as a reminder that this is a particularly challenging year for many of our K-12 schools, teachers and students.”

Through its partnership with the national non-profit organization AdoptAClassroom.org, the funds are intended for the school to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate.

“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” said Leyendecker. “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”

New Mexico Bank & Trust’s mission is to enrich lives in their communities. Earlier this year, New Mexico Bank & Trust contributed a total of $100,000 to YMCA of Central New Mexico; Albuquerque Community Foundation/United Way of Central New Mexico – Emergency Action Fund; United Way of Santa Fe County – COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund; Santa Fe Community Foundation – COVID-19 Response Fund; and United Way of Eastern New Mexico in support of their response to challenges created by COVID-19.

About New Mexico Bank & Trust

New Mexico Bank & Trust is committed to building relationships, investing in our communities, and creating opportunities for a better future. In 2019, the company donated over $500,000 to local non-profits, volunteered 3,400 hours of community service, and supported 340 organizations through civic engagement and board leadership.

New Mexico Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc., (NASDAQ: HTLF), is a state-chartered bank with more than $2 billion in assets and headquartered in Albuquerque, NM. New Mexico Bank & Trust operates 17 banking locations serving Central, Eastern and Northern New Mexico. The bank specializes in business lending and deposit services, and provides private client, investment, treasury management, card services, and complete electronic banking programs to individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1998. Additional information about New Mexico Bank & Trust is available at www.nmb-t.com . NMBT is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from Guidestar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

About New Mexico Bank & Trust

