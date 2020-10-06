Sweden raises USD 2.5 billion at 0.242 % in two-year bond sale

Kingdom of Sweden today raised USD 2.5 billion (approximately SEK 22.2 billion) at a yield of 0.242 per cent issuing a two-year benchmark. The bond sale is part of the Debt Office’s funding plan and the proceeds will be used to refinance loans to the Riksbank.

The bid volume reached USD 4.7 billion with more than 70 investors taking part. Final pricing was fixed at 1 basis point above USD Mid swaps and 10 basis points above the corresponding US benchmark.

– Our loan was met by significant demand, mainly from Central Banks. The large orderbook enabled pricing the loan at favorable terms, says Acting Head of Funding Johan Bergström.

Terms and conditions

IssuerKingdom of Sweden
SizeUSD 2.5 billions
Coupon0.125 % s.a.
Maturity date2022-10-14
Price99.767 %
Yield0.242 %
Spread versus USD mid swaps1 basis point
Spread versus US benchmark10 basis points
Lead managersCredit Agricole CIB / J.P. Morgan / Nordea

Distribution by investor type

Bank/Bank Treasury7 %
Centralbank/Official institutions84 %
Others9 %

Distribution by region

Americas14.4 %
Asia48.4 %
EMEA37.2 %

Contact

Johan Bergström, Acting Head of Funding, +46 8 613 45 68

Press Secretary, +46 8 613 47 01