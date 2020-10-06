Sweden raises USD 2.5 billion at 0.242 % in two-year bond sale

Kingdom of Sweden today raised USD 2.5 billion (approximately SEK 22.2 billion) at a yield of 0.242 per cent issuing a two-year benchmark. The bond sale is part of the Debt Office’s funding plan and the proceeds will be used to refinance loans to the Riksbank.

The bid volume reached USD 4.7 billion with more than 70 investors taking part. Final pricing was fixed at 1 basis point above USD Mid swaps and 10 basis points above the corresponding US benchmark.

– Our loan was met by significant demand, mainly from Central Banks. The large orderbook enabled pricing the loan at favorable terms, says Acting Head of Funding Johan Bergström.

Terms and conditions

Issuer Kingdom of Sweden Size USD 2.5 billions Coupon 0.125 % s.a. Maturity date 2022-10-14 Price 99.767 % Yield 0.242 % Spread versus USD mid swaps 1 basis point Spread versus US benchmark 10 basis points Lead managers Credit Agricole CIB / J.P. Morgan / Nordea

Distribution by investor type

Bank/Bank Treasury 7 % Centralbank/Official institutions 84 % Others 9 %

Distribution by region





Americas 14.4 % Asia 48.4 % EMEA 37.2 %

