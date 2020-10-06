Merriam, KS, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BBV Logo

October 6, 2020 — Overland Park, KS — Bank of Blue Valley announced today it will donate $20,000 to Fairview Elementary School located in Olathe, KS.

“This week we celebrated World Teachers’ Day, a day dedicated to recognizing teachers for the important work they do to help our children learn, grow and succeed,” said Wendy Reynolds, Bank of Blue Valley President. “It also serves as a reminder that this is a particularly challenging year for many of our K-12 schools, teachers and students.”

Through its partnership with the national non-profit organization, AdoptAClassroom.org, the funds are intended for the school to purchase much-needed tools and materials, so they can successfully and safely continue to operate.

“Whether school is taking place in the classroom or remotely from home, the need for additional school supplies, especially personal protective equipment (PPE) and technology is significant,” said Reynolds. “Our hope is that these funds will give students access to the resources they need.”

Bank of Blue Valley’s mission is to enrich lives in their communities. Earlier this year Bank of Blue Valley contributed a total of $100,000 to Advent Health Foundation, Harvesters Community Food Network, Greater KC Foundation, and Northeast Kansas Fire and Ambulatory Services in support of their response to challenges created by COVID-19.

About Bank of Blue Valley

Based in Overland Park, Kansas, Bank of Blue Valley is a wholly owned subsidy of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. with assets of approximately $1.4 billion. Bank of Blue Valley provides a broad range of banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers from 11 banking centers in Kansas and Missouri. Bank of Blue Valley offers various types of deposit products and provides personal loans, small business loans, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans, working capital financing and other commercial loans. In addition, Bank of Blue Valley offers wealth management services (including financial planning, private banking, trust and investment services), card services, and online and mobile banking services. For more information, visit www.bankbv.com . Bank of Blue Valley is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a diversified financial services company with assets of $15 billion. The company provides banking, mortgage, private client, investment and insurance services to individuals and businesses. Heartland currently has 113 banking locations serving 82 communities in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas and California. Additional information about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is available at www.htlf.com .

About AdoptAClassroom.org

We are a national, award-winning nonprofit that provides the most flexible and accountable funding for K-12 teachers and schools throughout the U.S. Our proprietary, easy-to-use education fundraising platform helps teachers, principals, and administrators give every child the tools they deserve to succeed in school. Since 1998, we have raised $39 million and supported 5.4 million students. As a 501(c)(3) organization, we hold a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a platinum rating of transparency from Guidestar. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptaclassroom.org .

About Bank of Blue Valley

