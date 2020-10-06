June is normally a slower month sales-wise for Intellitronix. This year, even in the face of the coronavirus, the company had its all-time record sales month.

EUCLID, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellitronix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), and an automotive electronics industry leader, announced that June was the company’s top sales month despite the COVID-19 global pandemic, shipping $352,072 worth of products out the door.

“Intellitronix is thrilled with the Sales results we achieved during June. Summer is generally slower for us with the majority of our customer’s attending Car Shows. The winter months are usually our peak sales season for Intellitronix automotive gauges,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. “Also, COVID-19 has caused hardships for businesses of all sizes, but especially for smaller businesses like ours. We are grateful to be able to keep our employees working and achieve outstanding sales during these critical times.”

Intellitronix designs and engineer’s automotive electronics like analog and digital gauge clusters, ignition systems, off-road vehicle lighting, powersport and marine, performance racing products, and recently the company introduced a new product line of fiberglass hood scoops. intellitronixgauges.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.