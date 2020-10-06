BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced that it has engaged MKR Investor Relations, Inc. (“MKR”) to assist with its investor relations program and support efforts to broaden visibility within the institutional investor community.



Founded in 1999, MKR partners with micro-cap and small-cap technology companies to execute proactive, strategic investor communications programs that enhance long-term shareholder value. MKR’s team includes capital markets veterans and senior communications professionals who bring in-depth sector knowledge and longstanding relationships with institutional investors and research analysts.

“We are excited to have engaged MKR as our new investor relations firm to support us in enhancing our visibility within the institutional investment community,” said David Clark, CFO of Synchronoss. “We look forward to working with MKR to broaden the reach of our message and increase the awareness of Synchronoss' industry-leading technology.”

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

About MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

MKR Investor Relations, Inc. provides full-service investor relations programs, seamlessly bridging the gap between existing and prospective investors and public company management. MKR's proactive program leverages longstanding and established relationships with buy-side investors and sell-side analysts to increase a public company's visibility and liquidity while maximizing its credibility. MKR's proactive approach includes targeted investor marketing and works to develop a broader and more diversified ownership base and increased analyst coverage. With an in-depth knowledge of the capital markets, MKR’s results-oriented program offers an unmatched commitment to tangible results, making MKR distinctive among its peers. For more information, visit us at www.mkr-group.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes statements concerning Synchronoss and its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “believes,” “potential” or “continue” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Synchronoss has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, without limitation, risks relating to the Company’s ability to sustain or increase revenue from its larger customers and generate revenue from new customers, the Company’s expectations regarding expenses and revenue, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources, the Company’s growth strategies, the anticipated trends and challenges in the business and the market in which the Company operates, the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements, the pending lawsuits against the Company described in its most recent SEC filings, and other risks and factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which is on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

