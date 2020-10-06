EUCLID, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced it has completed and filed its Form 10 with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) opening the way for the company to expand its business interests.

“The US Lighting Group is ecstatic to be a fully reporting issuer with the SEC. We can now apply to uplist to the OTCQB market. This demonstrates our commitment to our investors by giving them access to the most current information possible while reducing the trading limits and restrictions that the US Lighting Group has faced on the Pink Market. The US Lighting Group, its auditors and legal team have worked extremely hard to reach this milestone. Being officially reporting brings additional benefits to shareholders and the investing public. The company plans to enter new markets and increase the number of American made products to enhance our manufacturing portfolio. In addition, the US Lighting Group is focused on its strategic plan to make acquisitions to expand our US made manufacturing capabilities,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the U.S. Lighting Group.

The US Lighting Group is a US designer and manufacturer of commercial LED lighting products, automotive and patented marine electronics, robotics with artificial intelligence (AI), and groundbreaking energy management products for the RV industry.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) is leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.