EUCLID, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG), announced today that it submitted its application to the QTCQB market, where additional investment opportunities are available for publicly traded companies.

“The US Lighting Group is happy that the company has applied to be a member of the OTCQB market. The US Lighting Group management understands that it normally takes four to six weeks for OTC to approve an application, but we also realize there could be delays due to COVID-19. We believe that we meet all the requirements needed to advance to the OTCQB market. Once we are accepted by OTCQB, we plan to move to a more senior level exchange,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the U.S. Lighting Group. “Becoming part of OTCQB will give us access to additional resources, capital investments, an expanded potential shareholder base, and greater visibility in the marketplace.”

The US Lighting Group is a US designer and manufacturer of commercial LED lighting products, automotive and patented marine electronics, robotics with artificial intelligence (AI), and groundbreaking energy management products for the RV industry. The US Lighting Group plans to expand its product lines for its three major brands, plus increase sales and make strategic acquisitions of manufacturing companies to supply its large customer base.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) is leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.