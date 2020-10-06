OTTAWA, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermal interface materials market size was valued at US$ 1.88 billion in 2019 and projected to reach US$ 4.31 billion by 2027, with at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the prediction period 2020 to 2027. View more details@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/thermal-interface-materials-market
Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) is the secondary materials inserted between the devices and the heat sink to enhance the thermal transfer between them. They are prominently used in large number of electronic applications that are CPUs/Desktops, electric vehicles, tablets, smartphones, industrial & architectural lighting, and many more. The prime factor that drives the industry growth is the increasing demand from major end-use industries for example consumer electronics. There are wide varieties of thermal interface materials available commercially in the market are greases & adhesives, tapes & films, phase change materials, gap fillers, metal based TIMs, among others.
Presently, rising need for the thermal management system across various verticals significantly boosts the industry growth. The thermal management system helps in the smooth operation of electronic equipment. Besides this, rising demand from the medical device industry particularly in the North America and the Asia Pacific regions anticipated to propel the market growth over the analysis timeframe.
Furthermore, increasing demand for highly sophisticated and faster electronic devices has played an important role in escalating the market growth for thermal interface materials. In addition, requirement for energy efficient lighting solutions is the other prime factor that drives the market globally. Subsequently, rising electrification in the transportation industry is likely to offer immense opportunities for the growth over the forecast period. Hence, increasing demand for seamless connectivity across the globe expected to impart a robust future for the market.
The Asia Pacific dominated the industry with a value share of around 40% in 2019 because of the presence of significant number of manufacturing bases in the region. In addition, the region registered prominent growth in the consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and healthcare sectors that again impel the market growth to a considerable rate. Increasing investment for the infrastructure development in terms of building construction and transportation infrastructure expected to boost the demand for thermal interface materials.
North America and Europe contributed notable value share in the industry; however the sales in the region have prominently declined with the outbreak of the pandemic. Although, the whole world is fighting equally against this pandemic situation, the market in the Asia Pacific is recovering faster compared to North America and Europe. This may adversely impact the overall industry growth over a significant time frame.
The companies operating in the thermal interface materials industry are integrating and diversifying their business processes with an intention to cater to the value chain aspects of their enterprise. Further, the market players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as merger & acquisition, joint venture, collaboration, and partnership to maintain their competitiveness in the global market as well as the strategy help the companies to expand their product portfolio and to improve their consumer base.
The industry is likely to witness an increasing investment in the R&D sector to enhance thermal interface materials characteristics, thereby increasing the chances for market penetration for the market players. The presence of international players in the industry expected to experience disruptive competition from the emerging players in the Asia Pacific region because of low cost solutions offered by them.
Some of the key players operating in the market are Dow Corning Company, The 3M Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Parker Chomerics, Indium Corporation, Henkel AG & Co, KGaA, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., GrafTech International Ltd., Laird Technologies, Inc., Fuji Polymer Industries Co., Ltd., AIM Specialty Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Wakefield-Vette, Inc., DK Thermal, AOS Thermal Compounds LLC, and SEMIKRON among others.
