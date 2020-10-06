NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonybrook Capital & Risk Management is pleased to announce that Paul Kneuer has joined the firm as a Managing Director. Mr. Kneuer will assist on several fronts including Stonybrook's analytics and research capabilities, advisory, and reinsurance placement in its brokerage division.



"He's an actuary by background but also market facing and commercial. He'll help us take our research and analytical output to the next level and provide hugely valuable support to clients on M&A deals and reinsurance placements," said Joseph Scheerer, CEO and Principal of Stonybrook.

"I am delighted to be with this talented and engaged team," said Paul.

Mr. Kneuer has almost 40 years of experience as an underwriter, broker, actuary and corporate director. He most recently served as Chief Underwriting Officer of Everest Re's Structured Reinsurance Program in London. Prior to Everest, Mr. Kneuer served as Head of Reinsurance strategy and analytics at Holborn Corporation in New York.

Mr. Kneuer received his Bachelor of Science from Notre Dame's Honors Program in Mathematics. He received his MBA (with honors) from Columbia University.

About Stonybrook Capital and Risk Management

Stonybrook, focused exclusively on the insurance industry vertical, is an investment banking and reinsurance broking firm with headquarters in New York City, and offices in London, and Bermuda.

Securities transactions are executed through Weild & Co., member FINRA | SIPC.

Corporate Contact :

Kendel Bell

+1 (646) 927-0438

cao@stonybrookcapital.com



