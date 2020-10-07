NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

7 October 2020

G4S response to GardaWorld Announcement of 6 October 2020

The Board of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes the announcement and presentation released by GardaWorld Security Corporation (“GardaWorld”) on 6 October 2020. G4S regards these documents as misleading and designed to serve the interests of GardaWorld and BC Partners (“BCP”) rather than the interests of G4S’s shareholders, customers, employees and pension fund members.



G4S is today a focused, industry leading global security company, with unmatched market coverage and a clear and compelling strategy. The strength of G4S is reflected in its current resilient trading performance, robust financial position and strong prospects.

The GardaWorld offer of 190 pence per share significantly undervalues G4S and its prospects. GardaWorld’s focus on legacy issues, which are now substantially resolved, and its misleading statements are designed to provide support for its opportunistic and clearly inadequate offer.



GardaWorld’s record is one of a loss-making company which has reported net losses attributable to shareholders of C$940 million in the past three years and it lacks the geographic coverage to be a truly global company. GardaWorld clearly needs a transformative acquisition in order to realise its aspiration to be a global company and this is simply not reflected in its offer of 190 pence per share.

When assessing the value of G4S, what matters is the strength of the Company’s current position, performance and its future prospects.

G4S is today a focused, industry leading global security company

G4S has been fundamentally repositioned as an industry leading global security company that is today delivering strong operating and financial performance We have a clear and compelling strategy that is now delivering strong operating and financial performance, as evidenced by our trading performance for the first eight months of this year With 93% of our revenues now derived from our secure solutions business, our strategy addresses the growing global security market and we do so from a position of great strength with an unmatched market footprint across 85 countries and six continents We have a clear competitive advantage in the design, implementation and operation of integrated security solutions which combine our security professionals with risk consulting, technology and data analytics. That advantage is evident in the results that we are achieving in the world’s largest and most sophisticated security market, North America, where we delivered 10% organic revenue growth in 2019 and 6% in the first six months of this year We own the industry leading software platform in retail cash solutions which we retained when we sold our conventional cash businesses And our business is underpinned by a strong balance sheet reflecting management’s actions



In addition to the strong operating and financial performance for the first eight months of 2020, we have continued to underpin our future performance with contract wins and retained business with an annual contract value totalling £1.4 billion for the first six months. Since then, we have continued to win major new contracts, including the £300 million UK government contract announced yesterday. This momentum provides further confidence in the Company’s outlook.



for the first eight months of 2020, we have continued to underpin our future performance with contract wins and retained business with an annual contract value totalling £1.4 billion for the first six months. Since then, we have continued to win major new contracts, including the £300 million UK government contract announced yesterday. This momentum provides further confidence in the Company’s outlook. The Company is now well placed to deliver growth, profitability and substantial free cash flow as we execute our strategy and deliver our vision of being the world’s leading global, integrated security company and the trusted partner of choice in the industry

G4S Pension Schemes are well funded

GardaWorld’s statements about the G4S pension schemes are misleading



The UK pension schemes have been well managed by its Trustees and consistently supported by G4S



The UK pension schemes had assets of £2.4 billion, liabilities of £2.7 billion and a net deficit of £0.3 billion (at the end of 2019). The funding position of the group’s pension schemes has been underpinned by responsible company contributions and a strong balance sheet reflected in G4S’s investment grade credit rating



G4S already has an agreed funding plan with the Trustees



GardaWorld is yet to publish its funding plan for the G4S pension schemes and may need to contribute a larger amount given its much higher leverage and sub-investment grade status - that is an issue for GardaWorld, not G4S shareholders

Reject the Offer and Take Absolutely no Action

The GardaWorld proposal of 190p per share was received on 1 September 2020



As announced on 14 September 2020, after careful consideration the proposal was unanimously rejected by the Board given it significantly undervalues the Company and its prospects and is not in the interests of shareholders and other stakeholders



The only material new point since then , has been the announcement of G4S’ resilient performance in the first eight months of 2020 , providing confidence in our strategy and execution



, has been the announcement of G4S’ , providing confidence in our strategy and execution GardaWorld’s offer announced on 30 September remains unchanged at 190p per share



The Board, once again, unanimously rejected this offer as it continues to significantly undervalue the Company when assessed across a number of measures including historic performance, trading & transaction multiples and on fundamental and intrinsic value



as it when assessed across a number of measures including historic performance, trading & transaction multiples and on fundamental and intrinsic value As referenced in our announcement on 30 September 2020, there are a number of important considerations used to reach the Board’s conclusion

The timing of the offer , during the pandemic, is highly opportunistic - G4S regards the reference by GardaWorld to COVID-19 as a net positive for the security industry as insensitive and inappropriate

The Company is at a critical inflexion point in the execution of its strategy Successful sale of majority of conventional Cash Solutions businesses has strengthened G4S’s strategic, commercial and operational focus while providing additional balance sheet strength Exited mature, sub-scale, lower margin and capital intensive businesses Resolved a significant number of longstanding and material legacy liabilities and onerous contracts Re-deploying investment and focusing on growing its security and technology businesses in addition to extracting significant cost savings

G4S has a clear set of strategic priorities that it outlined in March 2020: Growth – continue to drive organic growth and accelerate growth in risk consulting and technology solutions Profitability – focus on higher value solutions to drive positive margin mix alongside further efficiencies Deliver strong free cash flow

used to reach the Board’s conclusion

When assessing the value of G4S, what matters is the strength of the Company’s current position, performance and its future prospects. The Board remains of the view that the GardaWorld offer of 190 pence per share significantly undervalues G4S and its prospects.

