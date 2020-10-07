Press release, Copenhagen, 7 October 2020

Agillic, a leading Nordic omnichannel marketing software company, is pleased to welcome Gyldendal A/S, Denmark’s oldest and largest publishing house. Through the automated execution of relevant and personalised content across channels and at scale, Agillic has proven to increase customer loyalty and value. This, paired with its native integrations to paid media channels, compelled Gyldendal to join Agillic.

Agillic has a strategic focus on media and publishing houses, of which many of them are subscription businesses, and the company’s portfolio encompasses businesses such as Egmont Publishing, Aller Media, Bonnier Publication, as well as Amedia.



“We are delighted to welcome Gyldendal A/S to Agillic and add them to our growing portfolio of publishing houses and subscription businesses. We look forward to helping them leverage the business potential of their data in personalised communication. Further, as expected our product investment in the native integrations to paid media is attractive to clients, and we believe it holds great business potential,” says Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic.



The agreement encompasses Gyldendal A/S group, which entails Gyldendal Publishing, and the Gyldendal Book Clubs. Gyldendal will be executing emails, SMSs, and activating data through the Agillic platform to reach audiences in the Google, Facebook, and Adform ecosystems.



“The book market is changing, readers are changing, and so the publishing houses must change as well.

Gyldendal has a strategic focus on building a closer relation to the end-user and we need to ask ourselves how we can create more value and provide a better customer experience that is still economical. Data-driven and personalised communication throughout the customer lifecycle is going to play an essential role in our marketing activities, and we look forward to working with the Agillic platform,” says Christina Østerby, CEO Gyldendal’s Book Clubs.

More than 100,000 book lovers are a member of one of Gyldendal’s many clubs, such as Gyldendal’s Bogklub and Samleren’s Bogklub, and the clubs generate a substantial revenue stream. Acquiring members and customers is a costly affair, which is why building loyal and profitable long-term customers is a chief objective. Relevant and personalised communication is the answer to that challenge. By keeping members engaged and active with relevant and personalised content encompassing welcome flows, retention flows and win-back flows, Gyldendal is looking to create more loyal and profitable customers. The ability to act on data – and to activate data in new ways – is crucial to achieving this:

“We have great expectations for Agillic's native integration to the digital ads ecosystems. It is an exciting opportunity to activate our data in digital ads and campaigns. It enables us to target and reach audiences with more relevant and personalised communication – and to optimise our marketing spend and efforts,” says Christina Østerby.

About Gyldendal

Gyldendal A/S group counts among others Gyldendal publishing house, Gyldendal Education and Systime. Gyldendal was founded in 1770 by Søren Gyldendal and is Denmark's largest publisher. For 250 years, the company has been working to enrich Danish book readers with knowledge, art, culture and entertaining reading experiences, and Gyldendal Publishing alone publishes more than 400 new titles every year for children, young people and adults. For further information, please visit www.gyldendal.dk



About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.



Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Gammel Mønt 2 - 1171 Copenhagen K - Denmark





