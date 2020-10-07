Harvest volume Q3 and YTD 2020:


Harvest volumes salmon and trout (1,000 GWT) Q3 2020Q3 2019YTD 2020YTD 2019
Lerøy Aurora                     7,9                   9,5               20,2               19,4
Lerøy Midt                  22,0                19,4               52,3               50,3
Lerøy Sjøtroll                  14,3                17,2               50,0               45,7
Total                   44,2                46,0             122,5             115,4
     
Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)Q3 2020Q3 2019YTD 2020YTD 2019
Total volume                  11,1                13,2               55,8               49,5
Of which volume cod                     1,7                   3,4               16,6               15,3


53% of Lerøy Sjøtroll’s total harvest volume in Q3 was trout, and YTD trout represented 42%.

The complete Q3 2020 report will be released on 11 November 2020 at 06.30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act