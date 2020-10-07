Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Content delivery network market value was $11.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to see an upsurge during the forecast period and will reach $24.70 billion till 2025 growing at a CAGR of 13.4% in between 2020 to 2025.



Exponentially increasing internet penetration in all the industry verticals along with the increasing utilization of this type of delivery network for traffic handling and latency reduction owing to their effective data handling has been stimulating the market growth across the globe



Key Takeaways

Americas is estimated to hold the prominent share of 38% of global CDN market in 2019 and is forecast to reach $9.18 billion by 2025 growing at CAGR of 13.2% during 2020-2025 driven by enterprises opting for CDN solutions.

Media delivery segment held the major share accounting to around 34% in 2019 attributed to the rapid increase in internet users across the globe

Due to Covid-19 situation, there is an increase in work from home options, which can directly and indirectly lead to higher media consumption, thereby driving the market growth.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches/Partnerships

In April 2019, AWS enhanced Amazon CloudFront's security, and now it requires to attach SSL/TSL certificate when one aNAs an alternate domain name to a distribution.

In April 2019, Google partnered with Deloitte to expand its partnership with Deloitte to bring the cloud to more industries including healthcare and life sciences, financial services, and retail.

In April 2019, Deutsche Telekom partnered with G&L GmbH to strengthen its content delivery and web security solutions. G&L GmbH will enable comprehensive services in the areas of design, integration, management, and operations.

Solution - Segment Analysis



The Content delivery network market is segmented into media delivery, web performance optimization, DRM and transcoding, monitoring and analytics, transparent caching, data security and cloud storage by solution. Media delivery segment held the major share accounting to around 34% in 2019. Content delivery network market value with respect to media delivery solutions was $4.06 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to see an upsurge during the forecast period.



The market will reach $8.6 billion till 2025 growing at a CAGR of 13.66% in between 2020 to 2025. There is a rapid increase in internet users across the globe, which in turn had affected the speed and performance of the websites. Owing to this problem there is a need of media delivery solution.



End User Industry - Segment Analysis



Media & Entertainment is the dominant end user industry of content delivery network market accounting for 30% share of the market in 2019. With media delivery and web performance optimization solutions, users can flawlessly view and access the high definition video content. Various web elements such as video, software updates, games, social media and other content can be delivered more efficiently without building out costly infrastructure.



Social networking sites such as Facebook, twitter and others are also one of the reason increasing internet traffic. Approximately, 1500 million are registered users in social networking sites currently. Growing demand from audiences for accessing online audio and videos coupled with flawless viewing experiences on any devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets and others to accelerate the content delivery network market



Geography - Segment Analysis



Americas is estimated to hold the prominent share of 38% of global CDN market in 2019 and is forecast to reach $9.18 billion by 2025 growing at CAGR of 13.2% during 2020-2025. The market is analyzed to be driven by enterprises opting for CDN solutions. Media and entertainment industry accounted for the major value for the Americas CDN market in 2019 with online gaming poised to witness the highest growth of CAGR 18.95% during 2020-2025. The largest growing CDN market is APAC which is forecast to grow at CAGR 18.46% from 2020 to 2025 projecting to $7.49 billion by 2025.



The market is poised to be driven by growing SMEs which opt for cloud CDNs and P2P CDNs owing to its cost effectiveness and flexibility. The growth is also estimated to be assisted by increasing access of internet through smartphones and portable computing devices for gaming and media consumption. Penetration of large scale e-commerce websites along with the consumers' preferences for online shopping is also pushing for the employment of CDNs by the mobile companies which has boosted the market growth in this region.



Work from home policy due to covid-19



Due to Covid-19 situation, there is an increase in work from home options, which can directly and indirectly lead to higher media consumption. Remote classes and training plans also will contribute to increased IP traffic, which will lead to higher utilization of CDNs across countries.



