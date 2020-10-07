Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Line Development Services Global Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell line development service global market is expected to reach $1,702.2 million by 2028 growing at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2028.



Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins and vaccines, growing incidence rate of oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases & genetic disorders and growth in research activities related to the diseases and also recombinant cell lines for the production recombinant biopharmaceutical proteins are driving the market.



Technological advancements in cell line engineering (gene editing tools) & cell line development technologies, screening technologies and process development are giving immense growth opportunities for the market. However, complexities in the development of stable cell lines and high risk of contamination due to complex purification methods are restraining the market.



Furthermore, stringent and complex regulations and the high cost and technical requirement to adhere to accreditations such as GMP are posing threat to the industry.



Cell line development service global market is classified based on the expression system, cell line type, application and geography. Cell lines are essential for a wide range of applications including gene function studies, drug discovery assays, the production of biotherapeutics and diagnostics.



The application for cell lines includes research, bioproduction and diagnostics. Among research, cell lines are used for studying disease, screening, cell-based assays are used during discovery phase and preclinical development. Cell lines are used to produce a wide range of biotherapeutics including vaccine, recombinant proteins that include peptides, cytokines, hormones and clotting factors, enzymes and monoclonal antibodies. Bioproduction is the largest & fastest growing segment and is expected to grow at a low ten CAGR from 2020 to 2028 due higher demand of biologics & biosimilars for therapeutics application and increasing collaboration between the companies for the development & production of biotherapeutics using cell line development platforms.



Biotherapeutics including monoclonal antibodies, peptides, recombinant proteins, vaccines, blood related products are produced in a wide variety of platforms, including non-mammalian expression systems (bacterial, yeast, plant and insect) and mammalian expression systems (including human cell lines). However, the most appropriate expression system to be used is dependent on the type of biopharmaceutical to be produced.



Based on expression system, cell line development service global market is segmented into microbial, mammalian and others. Microbial systems are used for producing relatively simple recombinant proteins such as insulin or antibody fragments. They are attractive due to their low cost and high productivity. E. coli and S. cerevisiae are the most commonly used systems. However, many biopharmaceuticals including MABs, highly glycosylated proteins or recombinant proteins are large and complex, mammalian cell lines are the most preferred platform used for manufacturing them.



Post-translational modifications including glycosylation, carboxylation, hydroxylation, sulphation, amidation are a significant factor to select the type of cells to be used. Among them, glycosylation is the most common modification. Among expression systems, Mammalian expression system is the largest & fastest growing segment and expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2020 to 2028 due to utilization of mammalian cell lines for most of biologics development & production and also technological advancements in mammalian cell line development plarforms for higher titer production.



The most common mammalian cell cultures used for production of biopharmaceuticals include Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells, baby hamster kidney (BHK21) cells and murine myeloma cells (NS0 and Sp2/0). Among cell line type, CHO cell line is the most frequently used mammalian system, which is used in the manufacture of more than 65% of currently approved biologics. CHO cells have been the industry's cell line workhorse for production of biopharmaceuticals.



These cell line has several major advantages being versatile, relatively easy to work with, having well-understood glycosylation patterns. Approximately 42 monoclonal antibodies and 8 recombinant proteins are produced using CHO cell lines. Murine Myeloma are expected to occupy second largest share is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR % from 2020 to 2028.



The increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars has increased the demand for production cell lines. The expiration of blockbuster biologics has also driven the emergence of biosimilars. Companies are working to produce efficient and less time consuming expression systems and also using automation and robotics in screening of cell lines to speed up the process.



For instance, in January 2019, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies introduced next generation Apollo mammalian expression system (Apollo X), capable of delivering industry leading titres in excess of 10 g/L and in July 2020, cergentis' proprietary targeted locus amplification (TLA) technology integrated into Apollo X cell-line development as a powerful tool for targeted, complete sequencing of transgenes and integration sites. This integration helps to rapid characterization of clonal cell lines during cell line development and clone selection.

Companies Mentioned

3P Biopharmaceuticals

A & G Pharmaceutical Inc ( Precision Antibody)

AbSci, LLC

AGC Inc. (AGC Biologics)

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Anthem Biosciences Private Limited.

Applied StemCell Inc.

ATUM

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

BioFactura, Inc.

Biologics International Corp.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

BPS Bioscience, Inc.

Catalent Inc.

Celonic AG (Glycotope GmbH)

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals GmbH

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Cognate Bioservices Inc.

Creative Diagnostics

Cytovance Biologics

Dyadic International, Inc.

EirGenix, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific S.E

Evotec

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Fusion Antibodies

Genscript Biotech Corporation

GVK Biosciences Private Limited

Horizon Discovery Ltd.

JHL biotech Inc.

JSR Corporation

Kemwell Biopharma

Lake Pharma Inc.

LFB Biomanufacturing

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA (BioReliance)

Minapharm Pharmaceuticals

NeuClone Pty. Ltd.

PanGen Biotech Inc

Polpharma Biologics S.A

Precision Antibody

Premas Biotech Pvt Ltd

Proventus Bio

Px'Therapeutics

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

Sartious Group

Sino Biological Inc.

Solentim Ltd.

Syd labs

Syngene International Ltd.

The Antibody lab

Thermofischer Scientific Inc.

Trenzyme GmbH

Wuxi Biologics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1la5wc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900