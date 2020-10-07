Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 55 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

7 October 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 2/2020, ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 64 million under the programme.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 30 September – 6 October 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]18,512 26,405,350
30 September 2020   
1 October 2020   
2 October 2020   
5 October 2020   
6 October 2020   
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)18,512 26,405,350


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]248,355 377,384,175
30 September 20203002,447.76734,328
1 October 20203002,489.70746,910
2 October 20203002,495.11748,533
5 October 20203002,564.85769,455
6 October 20203002,564.38769,314
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)249,855 381,152,715

In addition, the Company has in accordance with announcement no. 48/2020 completed the purchase of 57,557 A Shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation.

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 76,069 A shares and 308,183 B shares corresponding to 1.75 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 30 September – 6 October 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments