Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 North American Portable Humidifiers Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Portable Humidifier Market is mature and competitive.



With very few entry barriers, new companies are constantly entering the market which has resulted in the proliferation of low-cost products. The market is projected to experience a growth rate of over 6.0 percent during the forecast period 2019-2026. The market is expected to be driven by the impact created by COVID-19 and first-time parents taking preventive measures during the flu season.

The North American Portable Humidifier Market report includes market size, growth rates, market share information and revenue forecasts to 2026. The study is a comprehensive analysis also including pricing trends, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, distribution channel trends, latest developments, Amazon sales analysis, and company profiles. The scope covers Canada and the United States.

Portable Humidifier - Equipment that increases the humidity (moisture) level in a room or designated area. Humidification is necessary for the colder climate to add moisture to the air in dry weather. For the purposes of this study, portable humidifiers refer to units that are often categorized for seasonal, pharmacy and baby purchases.



The distribution channels for portable humidifiers include pharmacies, drug stores, mass retailers, online, television direct, specialty stores, and co-op.



The product categories included are ultrasonic/cool mist, evaporative, warm mist portable humidifiers, as well as vaporizers and steam inhalers.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Research Scope

II. Market Definitions and Segmentation

III. Geographical Scope

IV. Methodology

V. North American Portable Humidifier Market: Executive Summary

a. Competitive Factors

VI. Market Drivers and Impact

VII. Market Restraints and Impact

VIII. North American Portable Humidifier Market: Trends

IX. Market Data

a. Revenue Forecast, North America, 2019-2026

b. Revenue Forecast, United States, 2019-2026

c. Revenue Forecast, Canada, 2019-2026

d. Market Share by Revenue, North America, 2019

e. Revenue Share by Type of Product, 2019

f. Revenue Share by Price Range, 2019

g. Revenue Share by Retailer, North America, 2019

h. Revenue Share by Distribution Channel, 2019

i. Revenue Share by Distribution Channel, Trends 2019

j. Revenue Share by Online Retailers, 2019

k. Revenue by Highest Selling Products, 2020

l. Revenue by Highest Selling Company, 2020

m. Revenue Share by Price Range on Amazon, 2020

X. SWOT analysis

XI. Company Profiles

a. Helen of Troy Limited

b. Newell Brands

c. Crane USA Inc.

d. BONECO AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b5ch9i



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900