NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL  
 avr-20mai-20juin-20juil-20août-20sept-20
Nombre d'actions composant le capital 577110657730775821077582452058258905827390
Nombre d'actions propres149991149194150648149124149142149865
Nombre total de droits de vote théorique710838771047307161932714135670787057064105
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable695839669555367011284699223269295636914240

