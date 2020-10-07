Company Announcement no. 67 – 2020

Copenhagen, October 07th, 2020





GreenMobility intends to move into Nasdaq Main Market from First North





GreenMobility has been listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark for the past 3.5 years. The company now intends to initiate a process for admission to trading and official listing of the company’s shares on the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market and expects to have first trading day by ultimo 2020.

First North has been a strong platform for GreenMobility, which has served as a growth enabler for the company. By moving to the Main Market, the company expects it will be able to attract a larger range of international investors and be able to support large Danish investors who require Main Market listing in order to invest. Both are needed to support GreenMobility’s continued international growth strategy.

The Board of Directors at GreenMobility A/S has approved initiation of the process for an admission to trading and official listing of the company’s shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market. The transfer of the trading platform to the Main Market is subject to approval of a listing prospectus by the DFSA, and publication hereof, as well as approval of the company’s listing application by Nasdaq Copenhagen, expected no later than ultimo 2020. The move to Main Market will be carried out independently of the company’s planned capital increase during Q4 of 2020 to support the company’s continued growth strategy.





For further information:

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations GreenMobility, phone: +45 2540 3020, mail: aw@greenmobility.com

GreenMobility A/S, Landgreven 3, 1301 København K, CVR: 35521585, www.greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor

NORDEN CEF ApS

John Norden

Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte

+45 2072 0200

jn@nordencef.dk





GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 EVs in Copenhagen; 200 EVs in Malmø and Gothenburg, and 100 cars in Aarhus together with our partner NRGi. More than 100,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North GM in Copenhagen.

