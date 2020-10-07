Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gift card industry in Argentina will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 779.6 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1050.8 million by 2024.



Medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Argentina remains strong. In value terms, the gift card market in Argentina has recorded a CAGR of 16.6% during 2015-2019.



Nearly half of the population in Argentina is unbanked or underbanked. This means there is a huge growth potential for prepaid cards and gift cards in the country. Another factor that is leading to the growth of the gift card market in Argentina includes corporate spending. Many organizations are using gift cards as a tool to offer rewards and incentives to their employees. Growing adoption of the corporate sector is one of the primary factors pushing the gift card market in Argentina.



Some of the key third party players in the gift card industry include treatgiftcards.com and giftly.com. Adoption of gift card is increasing steadily on e-commerce platforms and in-store purchases.



Another emerging trend in Argentina is purchase of gift cards through cryptocurrencies, using platforms such as CGift gift cards. CGift has collaborated with South American wallet and crypto solutions provider Lemon Cash, which will allow purchase of redeemable digital cryptocurrency gift cards. This partnership is likely to boost and provide support for the growth of the gift card industry in the country.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Argentina. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Scope



Total Spend on Gifts in Argentina

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Argentina

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Argentina

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Argentina

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Argentina

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Argentina

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Argentina

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2020

Gift Card Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Argentina

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Argentina

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Argentina

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Cencosud SA

Carrefour SA

Coto CICSA

MercadoLibre Inc

Importadora y Exportadora de la Patagonia SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Garbarino SA

Frvega Sa

Farmacity SA

Falabella SACI

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Cooperativa Obrera Ltda de Consumo y Vivienda

Grupo Coppel SA de CV

