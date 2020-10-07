Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Triacetin Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Triacetinis expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period
The major factor driving the growth of the market include its use as a plasticizer product type in industries like tobacco, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc. Moreover, it is used as a solvent in the food & beverage industry as a flavoring agent and food additive which is propelling the growth of the triacetin market. On the flip-side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is restricting the market growth during the forecast period.
Plasticizer type of product is projected to dominate the Triacetin market during the given timeline owing to its extensive application in industries like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and tobacco.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for the triacetin market due to its increasing applications in different end-use industries in the region.
Key Market Trends
Developing Demand of Plasticizer Type
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Triacetin Market
Competitive Landscape
The triacetin market is partially consolidated. Some of the players in the market include Eastman Chemical Company, LANXESS, Polynt, BASF SE, and DAICEL CORPORATION.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Demand of Plasticizer Type
4.1.2 Increasing Use in Food & Beverage Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Unfavorable Conditions Arising Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Plasticizer
5.1.2 Solvent
5.1.3 Humectant
5.1.4 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Tobacco
5.2.2 Food & Beverage
5.2.3 Pharmaceutical
5.2.4 Adhesives & Sealants
5.2.5 Cosmetics
5.2.6 Paints & Coatings
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 France
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alfa Aesar
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 DAICEL CORPORATION
6.4.4 Eastman Chemical Company
6.4.5 LANXESS
6.4.6 Mosselman s.a
6.4.7 Polynt
6.4.8 Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.9 SpecialChem
6.4.10 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp
6.4.11 Zhonglan Industry Co.,Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
