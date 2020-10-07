Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Triacetin Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for Triacetinis expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period



The major factor driving the growth of the market include its use as a plasticizer product type in industries like tobacco, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, etc. Moreover, it is used as a solvent in the food & beverage industry as a flavoring agent and food additive which is propelling the growth of the triacetin market. On the flip-side, unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is restricting the market growth during the forecast period.



Plasticizer type of product is projected to dominate the Triacetin market during the given timeline owing to its extensive application in industries like pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and tobacco.



Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for the triacetin market due to its increasing applications in different end-use industries in the region.



Key Market Trends



Developing Demand of Plasticizer Type

Triacetin, also known as glycerine triacetate, glycerol triacetate, are used extensively as a plasticizer in industries like tobacco, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Its properties include light resistance, a good plasticizing effect for various plastic and cellulose-based paints very good dissolving power for a number of organic substances.

Application of triacetin as a plasticizer in the cosmetics industry for nail polishing is expected to surge the market demand. The global revenue generated by the nails segment of the cosmetics industry in 2020 is estimated to be USD 11.13 billion and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2020-2023.

In 2019, the net sales of nail polish in the United States alone fetched USD 552.51 million and is presumed to increase the triacetin demand in future.

Plasticizer is also used in the tobacco industry to make cigarette filter rods. As of 2020, it is anticipated that the total revenue from cigarettes industry is about USD 731.5 billion which is forecasted to grow during the forecast period and escalate the demand for triacetin.

All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the triacetin market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Triacetin Market

Asia-Pacific region holds largest share in the triacetin market across the globe and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Revenue generated from China's tobacco industry in the cigarettes segment in 2020 is estimated to be USD 220.58 billion which is the highest across the globe.

Application of triacetin in the pharmaceutical industry as a capsule coating is expected to grow in the region. India is amongst the world's largest providers of generic drug and as of FY 2019 total value of Indian pharmaceuticals, exports is USD 19.1 billion.

Moreover, food & Beverage is expected to be the largest consuming end-user of triacetin. The product finds its application as a food additive and also used as a solvent for flavoring. Japan's food and beverage industry in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to generate a total revenue of USD 139.55 billion in 2020.

Thus, rising demand from various industries in Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market studied during the forecast timeframe.

Competitive Landscape



The triacetin market is partially consolidated. Some of the players in the market include Eastman Chemical Company, LANXESS, Polynt, BASF SE, and DAICEL CORPORATION.



