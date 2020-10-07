Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germicidal Lamp Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Germicidal Lamp Market Report



The germicidal lamp market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 36% during the period 2019-2025.



The global germicidal lamp market is experiencing a new lease of life after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic with demand outpacing supply. The potential addressable market for germicidal lamps is growing as new end-users, which earlier did not utilize UV systems, have started to enquire about the same. With COVID-19 infections reaching over 10 million since the outbreak of the disease in December 2019, the spotlight on UV-C lamps has increased. UV-C based products are being explored as sanitizers.



Although the residential sector is witnessing high traction, the lamp equipment utilization in new UV systems is growing. UV system manufacturers are designing systems, which are more portable than standalone. Hospital, hospitality, and transportation sectors are expected to fuel market growth in the medium term. While a large part of the historical demand was based on the availability of systems, disposable incomes of consumers, and commercial and industrial growth, the outbreak of COVID-19 has prioritized safety in both residential and non-residential sectors.



GERMICIDAL LAMP MARKET SEGMENTATION



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by lamp, application, low pressure start type, and geography. The demand for germicidal mercury and LED lamps is growing due to the outbreak of the COVID-19. The new, as well as replacement demand, has been high since January 2020. Developing regions are also witnessing high traction on account of the severity of COVID-19. Since germicidal lamps are considered essential for COVID-19 control, favorable governmental support is likely to influence market growth positively.



Germicidal mercury lamps have been experiencing high demand from the light commercial sector since January 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global market. The germicidal UV radiation has emerged as an effective UV sanitizer for both residential and light commercial sectors. The market was offset in the residential sector in April and May as the lockdown was enforced, putting a restriction on the trade of UV mercury lamps. The market for germicidal mercury lamp is expected to dominate its high market share, with the usage in residential and commercial sectors scheduled to the highest during the forecast period.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The competitiveness in the market before COVID-19 was high as the growth prospects were growing at a steady pace owing to the increased investment in water and air-based purification systems by end-users. Post COVID-19, the competition has become more intense as the demand for UV-based and other COVID-19 control measures is in full swing across the world.



Therefore, the industry has witnessed several new vendors entering the market, with existing vendors scaling up their operations. Growth opportunities for regional and local players also exist as they target low-priced residential products. Currently, the competitive intensity is higher in the APAC region on account of a largely untapped market and also the presence of a large number of vendors and suppliers.



Market Dynamics



Opportunities & Trends

Robotic UV Purification Systems

Growth in End-User Sectors Post Covid-19

Growth Enablers

Investments in Water Treatment

Demand for Germicidal Led Lamps

Demand from Hospitals & Medical Centers

Restraints

Health Hazards Due to UVC Exposure

Capital Costs

Low Customer Base

Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Atlantic Ultraviolet

Heraeus

Calgon Carbon

Halma

Philips

Trojan Technologies

Other Prominent Vendors

Hydrotech

Intco Medical

Honle Group

Lumalier Corporation

Aquionics

American Ultraviolet

Ushio

Glasco UV

Advanced UV

Hitech Ultraviolet

Ultraviol

Light Sources

Atlantium Technologies

Steril-Aire

Ultraaqua

Crystal IS

UVO3

Lit

Tepro

Bolb

Watersprint

Acuva

Klaran

Lyl UV Light

Germitec

UV - Technik

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yucbz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900