Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global PCB Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the PCB market.



The technologies in PCB market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional low density to advance high density PCBs. The rising wave of new technologies, such as rigid-flex and HDI are creating significant potential for advanced PCBs in smartphone and automotive applications, and driving the demand for PCB technologies.



In PCB market, various technologies, such as rigid 1-2 sided, standard multilayer, flexible circuits, rigid-flex, HDI/Microvia/build-up, and IC substrate are used in various applications. Increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics are creating new opportunities for various PCB technologies.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global PCB technology by application, technology, and region as follows:



Some of the PCB companies profiled in this report include Zhen Ding Technology Holding, NOK Corporation, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Young Poong Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology, and Ibiden Co.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the PCB market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in PCB market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in PCB market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in PCB technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this PCB market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this PCB technology space?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in PCB Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. PCB Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Rigid 1-2 Sided

4.2.2. Standard Multilayer

4.2.3. Flexible Circuits

4.2.4. Rigid-flex

4.2.5. HDI/Microvia/Build-up

4.2.6. IC Substrate

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Computer/Peripherals by Technology

4.3.1.1. Rigid 1-2 Sided

4.3.1.2. Standard Multilayer

4.3.1.3. Flexible Circuits

4.3.1.4. Rigid-flex

4.3.1.5. HDI/Microvia/Build-up

4.3.1.6. IC Substrate

4.3.2. Communications by Technology

4.3.3. Consumer Electronics by Technology

4.3.4. Industrial Electronics by Technology

4.3.5. Automotive by Technology

4.3.6. Military/Aerospace by Technology

4.3.7. Others by Technology



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. PCB Market by Region

5.2. North American PCB Technology Market

5.2.1. United States PCB Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian PCB Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican PCB Technology Market

5.3. European PCB Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom PCB Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive PCB Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive PCB Technology Market

5.4. APAC PCB Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese PCB System Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese PCB System Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian PCB System Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean PCB Technology Market

5.5. ROW PCB Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the PCB Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the PCB Market by Technology type

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the PCB Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the PCB Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the PCB Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the PCB Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the PCB Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Zhen Ding Technology Holding

9.2. NOK Corporation

9.3. TTM Technologies

9.4. Unimicron Technology

9.5. Compeq Manufacturing

9.6. Young Poong Electronics

9.7. Samsung Electro-Mechanics

9.8. Tripod Technology

9.9. Ibiden Co



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ye4yeq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900