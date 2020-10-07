BLUFFDALE, Utah, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listen Technologies Corporation , the leading provider of advanced wireless listening solutions for 22 years, has partnered with Avidex, an audiovisual (AV) distributor and integrator based in Athens, Greece. Avidex will distribute Listen Technologies’ communications systems to businesses and venues throughout Greece.



Avidex has more than 20 years of experience addressing the AV needs of end users and businesses across several markets. Its clients include private corporations, education and cultural foundations, and commercial facilities.

“Avidex shares Listen Technologies’ passion for delivering outstanding customer service and meeting the unique needs of each client,” said Flemming Bjerke, vice president of business development and managing director of Listen Europe, Listen Technologies. “We are excited to partner with Avidex to bring clear audio solutions to market in Greece, especially as businesses and venues adapt to physical distancing and mask requirements intended to promote safety.”

Requiring employees and guests to maintain physical distance and wear face coverings are ways to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but these measures can create barriers to communication, safety, and even productivity. Listen Technologies’ wireless audio solutions help businesses and venues overcome the challenges of distance, masks, background noise, and hearing loss so people can hear clearly and engage.

ListenTALK is a mobile two-way communication system that enables group communication with the touch of a button. Users can hear others clearly up to 200 meters away, without shouting, even while wearing masks. The units are easy to clean and disinfect and are ideal for manufacturing and office environments.

Listen EVERYWHERE streams audio over Wi-Fi to personal smartphones and Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids. Applications include drive-in movies, graduations, and worship services.

ListenIR uses infrared (IR) technology to transmit and receive audio where audio needs to be private, including in courtrooms, boardrooms, and adjacent classrooms.



“We are pleased to cooperate with Listen Technologies and distribute their products in Greece,” said Fenia Karkantzou, marketing coordinator, Avidex. “Listen Technologies’ product portfolio offers clear and smart system solutions to group communication issues. We firmly believe that this partnership will have a positive impact in the Greek market, and despite the pandemic, Listen Technologies products will find their expected response.”

About Avidex

Avidex is an audiovisual distributor and integrator with more than 20 years of expertise based in Athens, Greece. We retain long valuable partnerships with top manufacturers and provide a vast variety of AV equipment. We are addressing end users as well as businesses, and our account portfolio includes private corporations, education and cultural foundations, and commercial facilities. Our expertise and deep knowledge of the AV industry guides us to design, propose and supply the ideal equipment for every project, based on the needs and budget of our clients. We strongly believe that our top customer service is the key for every collaboration. For more information, visit https://avidex.gr/.

About Listen Technologies

Venues and tour operators lose business when people struggle to hear and engage. Listen Technologies enriches lives by delivering audio directly to the individual so everyone can hear clearly and share in the same great experience. We help people listen and participate in environments where hearing is difficult, whether on a guided or self-guided tour, in a house of worship, a theme park, theater, or other venue. Our solutions provide technology and storytelling services that help venues and tour operators increase business. Our vision is to improve life’s experiences through sound by providing exceptional audio and content anytime, anywhere, on any platform. To learn more about how Listen Technologies provides a better way to hear the world, visit www.listentech.com .

Media Contacts:

Kim Franklin

Listen Technologies

+1-801-542-7720

kim.franklin@listentech.com