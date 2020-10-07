Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Historically, the gift card market in Mexico has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 18.4% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Mexico is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.



This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Mexico.



Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.



Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Mexico remains strong. The gift card industry in Mexico will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 11.8% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 2629.6 million in 2019 to reach US$ 3893.4 million by 2024.



The rise in the Mexican gift card market can be attributed to increasing internet penetration, entry of foreign companies and usage in corporate rewards program.



With over 82 million internet users in the country, the e-commerce market is growing at a rapid rate, which is supporting the overall growth of the gift card industry. The rising number of internet users in the country will ensure a high percentage of gift card adoption to make purchases online.



The rising popularity of gift cards is creating scope for fintech companies to introduce new products in the Mexican market. For instance, InComm - a payment technology company, launched its Vanilla Visa open-loop prepaid and gift card in Mexico. The company announced the launch of its innovative product offering in December 2019. The Vanilla Visa card is a single-load card, which will allow the Mexican consumers to redeem their gift cards anywhere, in-store or online, where a visa is accepted. Such product offerings become an ideal gift to celebrate the holiday season and other occasions. The author expects innovative gift card program launches over the forecast period, which will drive popularity of open-loop gift cards in the country.



Emerging gift card offerings in Mexico are also attracting foreign players to the market. For instance, Tango Card , a US based digital rewards and incentives provider, launched its e-gift card services in Mexico in November 2019. The cards are made available in different brands including Burger King, Best Buy, Domino's, Starbucks, Uber, and Windows .

Apart from this, the corporate adoption of the gift card is also boosting the growth of the market. Companies are increasingly making use of gift cards to offer rewards and incentives to their employees during holidays and other occasions in Mexico. Some of the popular third-party gift card providers in the country include giftly.com and mexico.net.nz.



With 42 million individuals not having a bank account, using gift cards is one of the most convenient ways to buy cryptocurrencies. And due to the rising popularity of bitcoin and other similar cryptocurrencies, the adoption of gift cards has also increased. In addition to this, people in Mexico are also making use of gift cards to take money across borders in a large amount without breaking any laws.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Mexico. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Key Retailers Covered Include:

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Organizacin Soriana SAB de CV

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Sa de CV

Controladora Comercial Mexicana SAB de CV

Farmacias Similares SA de CV

Corporativo Fragua Sa de CV

Home Depot Inc, The

Inditex, Industria de Diseo Textil SA

Costco Wholesale Corp

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd

HE Butt Grocery Co

Danone, Groupe

Supermercados Organizados SA de CV

Scope



Total Spend on Gifts in Mexico

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Mexico

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Mexico

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Mexico

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Mexico

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Mexico

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Mexico

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2020

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Mexico

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Mexico

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Mexico

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4sibo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900