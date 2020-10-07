Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Historically, the gift card market in Philippines has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 19.2% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Philippines is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.



This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Philippines.



Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.



Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Philippines remains strong. The gift card industry in Philippines will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 13.9% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 467.1 million in 2019 to reach US$ 764.2 million by 2024.



Adoption of gift cards by businesses in the Philippines is one of the reasons that will continue to drive growth momentum for the gift card industry. Organizations are increasingly making use of gift cards to offer their employees and business partners with rewards and sales incentive cards. Gifmo is one such gift card provider in the country, which helps businesses to launch their digital loyalty and gift card programs in the Philippines.



Qwikcilver, end-to-end service provider in the pre-paid, gift card space in India, has announced its plans to expand its market in Philippines. During its Gift Card Conclave of South East Asia in September 2019, the company hailed increase in internet and mobile based commerce to be the principal factor in adoption of its gift platform. Sodexo , a food services and facilities management company, offers customizable gift certificates that can be used within its merchant network and several partner establishments across Philippines such as Abenson, Inasal, Watsons and Yellow Cab Pizza Co.



Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced its vision wherein it aims to cash-lite the Philippines by 2023. After the country launched its digital transformation program, BSP has introduced eGov Pay and QR PH as its digital payment solutions. Even though, Philippines will have to wait for its dependency on cash to lower, the efforts by government and banks are expected to encourage cashless transactions. Such efforts will lead the way for more Filipinos to use gift cards as cashless modes.



Another emerging trend that will boost the growth of the gift card market in the Philippines, is the increasing number of freelancers in the country that are accepting payments from international clients through digital gift cards. As the gig economy continues to thrive in the Philippines, acceptance of payment through a gift card will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the gift card industry.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Philippines. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Scope



Total Spend on Gifts in Philippines

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Philippines

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Philippines

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Philippines

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Philippines

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Philippines

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Philippines

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2020

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Philippines

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Philippines

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Philippines

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

SM Retail Inc

Mercury Drug Corp

Puregold Price Club Inc

Rustan Group of Cos

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd

Metro AG

Gaisano Grand Group of Cos

Gaisano Capital Group

Abenson Inc

San Miguel Corp

Rose Pharmacy Inc

Goldilocks Bake Shop Inc

Prince Warehouse Club Inc

