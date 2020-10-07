Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In value terms, the gift card market in Denmark has recorded a CAGR of 12.4% during 2015-2019. The gift card industry in Denmark will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020-2024. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 785.0 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,072.4 million by 2024.



Covid-19 outbreak has impacted Denmark's gifting market overall and gift card industry. However, there are interesting growth avenues that are emerging, which can reshape industry dynamics. Medium to long term growth story of gift card industry remains intact with digital gift cards expected to gain significant market share.



Digital gift cards have recorded strong adoption in Denmark, driven by steady growth of the e-commerce industry. Spend on mobile integration of gift cards has increased significantly in 2019, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period.



Some of the key third party players in the gift card market in Denmark include offgamers.com, gogift.com, gamecarddelivery.com, giftingowl.com, and eneba.com. The corporate spending on gift cards has been increasing, driving the growth of the gift card industry in the country. Organizations are increasingly using gift cards to offer to their employees as rewards and incentive gift cards.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Denmark. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Scope



Total Spend on Gifts in Denmark

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Denmark

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Denmark

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Denmark

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Denmark

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Denmark

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Denmark

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2020

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Denmark

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Denmark

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Denmark

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

FDB Group

Dansk Supermarked A/S

Dagrofa ApS

Reitangruppen AS

Dixons Carphone Plc

Jysk Holding A/S

Matas A/S

Inter Ikea Systems BV

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Nyborg Isenkram & Sportsforretning A/S, Harald

Expert International GmbH

Biltema AB

Bestseller A/S

Debenhams Retail Plc

Internationale Spar Centrale BV

