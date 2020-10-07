Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In value terms, the gift card market in Denmark has recorded a CAGR of 12.4% during 2015-2019. The gift card industry in Denmark will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020-2024. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 785.0 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,072.4 million by 2024.

Covid-19 outbreak has impacted Denmark's gifting market overall and gift card industry. However, there are interesting growth avenues that are emerging, which can reshape industry dynamics. Medium to long term growth story of gift card industry remains intact with digital gift cards expected to gain significant market share.

Digital gift cards have recorded strong adoption in Denmark, driven by steady growth of the e-commerce industry. Spend on mobile integration of gift cards has increased significantly in 2019, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period.

Some of the key third party players in the gift card market in Denmark include offgamers.com, gogift.com, gamecarddelivery.com, giftingowl.com, and eneba.com. The corporate spending on gift cards has been increasing, driving the growth of the gift card industry in the country. Organizations are increasingly using gift cards to offer to their employees as rewards and incentive gift cards.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Denmark. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Denmark

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)
  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Denmark

  • Gross Load Value
  • Transaction Value
  • Unused Value
  • Average Value Per Transaction
  • Transaction Volume
  • Average Value of Card Purchased
  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Denmark

  • Retail Consumer
  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Denmark

  • By Retail Consumer
  • By Retail Purchase Occasion
  • By Corporate Consumer
  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion
  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Denmark

  • By Functional Attribute
  • By Occasion
  • Festivals & Special Celebration Days
  • Milestone Celebration
  • Self-Use
  • Other
  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Denmark

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour
  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Denmark

  • By Functional Attribute
  • By Occasion
  • Employee Incentive
  • Sales Incentive
  • Consumer Incentive
  • By Scale of Business
  • Budget Allocation Trend for 2020

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Denmark

  • Food & Beverage
  • Health, Wellness & Beauty
  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
  • Books & Media Products
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Restaurants & Bars
  • Toys, Kids, and Babies
  • Jewelry
  • Sporting Goods
  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
  • Travel
  • Entertainment & Gaming
  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Denmark

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores
  • Restaurants & Bars
  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
  • Entertainment & Gaming
  • Specialty Stores
  • Health & Wellness
  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Denmark

  • Gift Card Online Sales
  • Gift Card Offline Sales
  • 1st Party Sales
  • 3rd Party Sales
  • Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • FDB Group
  • Dansk Supermarked A/S
  • Dagrofa ApS
  • Reitangruppen AS
  • Dixons Carphone Plc
  • Jysk Holding A/S
  • Matas A/S
  • Inter Ikea Systems BV
  • H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
  • Nyborg Isenkram & Sportsforretning A/S, Harald
  • Expert International GmbH
  • Biltema AB
  • Bestseller A/S
  • Debenhams Retail Plc
  • Internationale Spar Centrale BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yoqprj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900