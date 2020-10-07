Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In value terms, the gift card market in Denmark has recorded a CAGR of 12.4% during 2015-2019. The gift card industry in Denmark will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.2% during 2020-2024. Gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 785.0 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,072.4 million by 2024.
Covid-19 outbreak has impacted Denmark's gifting market overall and gift card industry. However, there are interesting growth avenues that are emerging, which can reshape industry dynamics. Medium to long term growth story of gift card industry remains intact with digital gift cards expected to gain significant market share.
Digital gift cards have recorded strong adoption in Denmark, driven by steady growth of the e-commerce industry. Spend on mobile integration of gift cards has increased significantly in 2019, a trend expected to continue over the forecast period.
Some of the key third party players in the gift card market in Denmark include offgamers.com, gogift.com, gamecarddelivery.com, giftingowl.com, and eneba.com. The corporate spending on gift cards has been increasing, driving the growth of the gift card industry in the country. Organizations are increasingly using gift cards to offer to their employees as rewards and incentive gift cards.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Denmark. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Scope
Total Spend on Gifts in Denmark
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Denmark
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Denmark
Digital Gift Card Market Size in Denmark
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Denmark
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Denmark
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Denmark
Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Denmark
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Denmark
Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Denmark
Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yoqprj
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: