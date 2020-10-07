Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Historically, the gift card market in Netherlands has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 11.6% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Netherlands is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.



This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Netherlands.



Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.



Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Netherlands remains strong. The gift card industry in Netherlands will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 2085.9 million in 2019 to reach US$ 2646.7 million by 2024.



Along with broader gift card markets, digital gift cards or e-gift cards have witnessed strong growth. This growth in the gift card industry in the Netherlands can be primarily attributed to the overall growth of the e-commerce market in the country. Several gift card companies are using e-commerce or internet-based apps to promote usage of gift cards. For instance, Yesty offers its services of buying and sending gift cards using WhatsApp.



Holland America Line has already started offering gift cards to gift cruise experience. Gift cards offered by the quick-service restaurants are another example that is supporting growing trend of gifting culture in the Netherlands. For instance, a Dinner Cadeau gift card can be availed at more than 3000 restaurants in the country, making it a perfect gift for food-loving friends.



Booming retail sector is also contributing to the growth of gift card market. Leading retailers such as Zara and Ikea are offering gift cards for consumers to buy and use for gifting occasions. Ikea gift cards are available in both physical and digital formats and can be used in Ikea stores, restaurant, IKEA.nl, the Bistro and the Swedish Food Market. Both the physical and digital gift cards don't have an expiry date. Moreover, Zalando, a leading e-retailer in the Netherlands, lets its consumers to customize their gift cards.



Another factor that will drive the growth of the gift card market in the country, is the adoption of gift cards by businesses to offer their staff and employees with rewards and incentives during holidays and other occasions. For instance, employers in the Netherlands are choosing WeekendjeWeg gift cards to reward their staff. Employees can use these cards in more than 550 bungalow parks and 2000 hotels in Berlin, France, Benelux, Germany and popular destinations such as Paris. Any balance amount in the cards can be used on Bungalows.nl, Weekendjeweg.nl and Weekendjeweg.be.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Netherlands. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.



Scope



Total Spend on Gifts in Netherlands

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Netherlands

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Netherlands

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Netherlands

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Netherlands

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Netherlands

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Netherlands

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2020

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Netherlands

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Netherlands

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Netherlands

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

Royal Ahold NV

Jumbo Supermarkten BV

Blokker Nederland BV

Sperwer Holding BV

Intergamma BV

Hema BV

Detailresult Groep NV

Sligro Food Group NV

V&D BV

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Euretco BV

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Coperatieve Primera BA

