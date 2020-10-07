Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Robots Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Type (UAVs, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems), Farming Environment, Farm Produce, Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Agricultural Robots Market is Expected to Grow from USD 4.6 Billion in 2020 and is Projected to Reach USD 20.3 Billion by 2025; it is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 34.5%
A shortage of new farmers, as indicated by the rising average age of farmers is driving the further use of automated agricultural equipment as well as the development of new agricultural robots. Development is taking place in all aspects of agriculture, such as imaging, navigation, planting, weeding, and harvesting. Large farms are also collaborating with companies developing agricultural technology to drive down costs and to maintain their cost advantage in the market. Increasing requirement for food globally will also require increasing productivity, which can only be achieved through robotic automation.
Agricultural robots automate slow, repetitive, and dull tasks for farmers, allowing them to focus more on improving overall production yields. Agricultural robots include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, milking robots, automated harvesting systems, driverless tractors, and other robots such as unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) robots used in nurseries or greenhouses, sorting and packing robots, and weed control robots.
Currently, drones dominate the agricultural robots market; however, with the high rate of commercialization of driverless tractors, they are expected to overtake drones within the next 3 to 4 years. The driverless tractors segment is expected to have the highest growth potential among all agricultural robot types.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Realistic Scenario
3.2 Optimistic Scenario
3.3 Pessimistic Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Agricultural Robots Market
4.2 Agricultural Robots Market, by Type
4.3 Agricultural Robots Market, by Offering
4.4 Agricultural Robots Market in APAC, by Industry and by Country
4.5 Agricultural Robots Market, by Farm Produce
4.6 Agricultural Robots Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Evolution
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Population and Increasing Labor Shortage Encouraging Automation
5.2.1.2 Maturing IoT and Navigation Technologies are Driving Down Cost of Automation
5.2.1.3 COVID-19 Crisis is Likely to Accelerate Use of Robots in the Agricultural Sector
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Automation for Small Farms (10-1,000 Acres)
5.2.2.2 Technological Barriers Pertaining to Fully Autonomous Robots
5.2.2.3 Many Agricultural Robots are Not Yet Ready for Full Commercial Deployment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Untapped Scope and Market Potential for Automation in Agriculture
5.2.3.2 Use of Real-Time Multimodal Robot Systems in Fields
5.2.3.3 Increased Use of Electrification Technology in Agricultural Robots
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Data Privacy and Regulations
5.2.4.2 High Cost and Complexity of Fully Autonomous Robots
5.2.4.3 Short-Term Negative Impact of COVID-19 on Most Agricultural Robot Companies
5.3 Adjacent/Related Markets
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Major Players in Agricultural Robots Market
6.2.1.1 Robot OEMs
6.2.1.2 Suppliers
6.2.1.3 It/Big Data Companies
6.2.1.4 Software Solution Providers
6.2.1.5 Startups
6.2.1.6 Research Centers
6.3 Technology Roadmap
6.4 Pestel Analysis
6.4.1 Political Factors
6.4.2 Economic Factors
6.4.3 Social Factors
6.4.4 Technological Factors
6.4.4.1 Agricultural IoT
6.4.4.2 AI in Agriculture
6.4.5 Legal Factors
6.4.6 Environmental Factors
7 Agricultural Robots Market, by Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Automation & Control Systems
7.2.2 Sensing & Monitoring Devices
7.3 Software
7.3.1 Local/Web-Based Software
7.3.2 Cloud-Based Software
7.4 Services
7.4.1 System Integration & Consulting
7.4.2 Managed Services
7.4.3 Connectivity Services
7.4.4 Assisted Professional Services
7.4.5 Maintenance & Support Services
7.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Various Offerings
8 Agricultural Robots Market, by Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles/Drones
8.2.1 Fixed-Wing Drones
8.2.2 Rotary Blade Drones
8.2.3 Hybrid Drones
8.3 Milking Robots
8.3.1 Milking Robots are Also Known as Voluntary Milking Systems
8.4 Driverless Tractors
8.4.1 Driverless Tractors Can Perform Seeding and Planting Autonomously
8.5 Automated Harvesting Systems
8.5.1 Automated Harvesting Systems Use Combination of Cameras, Sensors, and Machine Vision to Harvest
8.6 Others
8.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Various Types of Agricultural Robots
8.7.1 Most Impacted Type
8.7.2 Least Impacted Type
9 Agricultural Robots Market, by Farming Environment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Outdoor
9.2.1 Uav Dominates Outdoor Farming Market as It Was Commercialized Earlier Than Other Robots
9.3 Indoor
9.3.1 Milking Robots are Expected to Have Leading Share in Indoor Farming Market
9.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market, by Farming Environment
9.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Outdoor Farming
9.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Indoor Farming
10 Agricultural Robots Market, by Farm Produce
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fruits & Vegetables
10.2.1 Automated Harvesting Systems Dominate Agricultural Robots Market for Fruits & Vegetables
10.3 Field Crops
10.3.1 Driverless Tractors Dominate Agricultural Robots Market for Field Crops
10.4 Dairy & Livestock
10.4.1 Milking Robots are Most Used Robots in Dairy & Livestock Produce Segment
10.5 Others
10.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Agricultural Robots Market for Various Farm Produce
10.6.1 Most Impacted Farm Produce
10.6.2 Least Impacted Farm Produce
11 Agricultural Robots Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Harvest Management
11.2.1 Harvest Management Applications Utilize Uav and Automated Harvesting Systems
11.3 Field Farming
11.3.1 Crop Monitoring
11.3.2 Plant Scouting
11.3.3 Crop Scouting
11.4 Dairy & Livestock Management
11.4.1 Dairy Farm Management
11.4.2 Livestock Monitoring
11.4.3 Precision Fish Farming
11.4.4 Moisture Monitoring
11.4.5 Nutrient Monitoring
11.5 Irrigation Management
11.6 Pruning Management
11.7 Weather Tracking & Monitoring
11.8 Inventory Management
11.9 Others
11.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Market for Various Applications
12 Geographic Analysis
13 Adoption of Agricultural Robots Based on Farm Size
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Small Farms
13.3 Medium-Sized Farms
13.4 Large Farms
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Market Share Analysis: Agricultural Robots Market, 2019
14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
14.3.1 Visionary Leaders
14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.3 Innovators
14.3.4 Emerging Companies
14.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Players)
14.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Players)
14.6 Startup Scenario
14.6.1 Startup Categorization Based on Solutions Provided
14.6.1.1 Hardware Providers
14.6.1.2 Software and Service Providers
14.7 Competitive Situations and Trends
14.7.1 Product Launches
14.7.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.7.3 Expansions
14.7.4 Acquisitions
14.7.5 Contracts and Agreements
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Key Players
15.2.1 Deere & Company
15.2.2 Trimble
15.2.3 Agco Corporation
15.2.4 Delaval
15.2.5 Dji
15.2.6 Boumatic Robotics
15.2.7 Lely
15.2.8 Agjunction
15.2.9 Topcon Positioning System
15.2.10 Ageagle Aerial Systems
15.3 Right to Win
15.3.1 Deere & Company
15.3.2 DJI
15.3.3 Trimble
15.3.4 Agco Corporation
15.3.5 Delaval
15.4 Other Key Players
15.4.1 Yanmar Co.
15.4.2 Deepfield Robotics
15.4.3 Ecorobotix
15.4.4 Harvest Automation
15.4.5 Nao Technologies
15.4.6 Robotics Plus
15.4.7 Cnh Industrial N.V.
15.4.8 Kubota Corporation
15.4.9 Harvest Croo
15.4.10 Autonomous Tractor Corporation
