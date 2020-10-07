Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry analysists, global renewable diesel market accounted for USD 19.15 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register substantial growth during 2020-2025. Factors such as escalating demand for clean energy as well as biofuel, favorable government initiatives towards promoting renewable diesel, and increasing availability of feedstock are fostering the market expansion.

The report further provides insights about the market remuneration, alongside CAGR estimations of the listed segments during the analysis timeframe. It investigates the geographic landscape and offers a deep-dive study of every regional market. Furthermore, it examines the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the profitability graph and highlights the business tactics adopted by industry partakers to address the industry fluctuations.

Moreover, characteristic similarities between renewable diesel and conventional diesel along with reduced carbon emissions as compared to other fuel sources have impelled the adoption of the product, which in turn is positively swaying the global renewable diesel market dynamics.

Analyzing feedstock type

Based on feedstock, global renewable diesel industry is bifurcated into animal fat, vegetable oil, and others. Among these, the vegetable oil segment is predicted to present lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the study period, owing to the extensive availability of the product.

Scrutinizing end-user scope

The end-user terrain of the market is fragmented into industrial, transportation, and others. Global renewable diesel market share from transportation sector is expected to witness considerable growth through 2025, primarily due to surging demand for biofuel. Increasing number of on-road vehicle leading to massive consumption of diesel and preference for eco-friendly transportation will also sway the business dynamics in near future.

Regional analysis

From a regional frame of reference, global renewable diesel industry is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Americas. The country-level bifurcation of the market includes India, Japan, China, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and U.S.

Renewable diesel market in Americas is expected to attain significant expansion over 2020-2025. Rising investments towards research & development activities along with favorable government policies to promote renewable diesel are propelling the growth of the regional market.

Competitive landscape

Leading companies that define the global renewable diesel market trends are Total SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Valero Energy Corporation, Darling Ingredients Inc., Phillips 66 Company, Gevo Inc., Renewable Energy Group, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, and Neste Oyj among others.

