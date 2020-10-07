Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market 2020-2030 by Product (Integrated, Semi-Continuous, Controls & Software), Application (End Product, API), End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market will reach $2,665.5 million by 2030, growing by 10.5% annually over 2020-2030 driven by advantages offered by continuous manufacturing process such as cost saving and improved productivity.



Highlighted with 85 tables and 76 figures, this 173-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Application, End User, and Region.



Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Integrated Continuous Systems



Semi-Continuous Systems

Continuous Granulators

Continuous Blenders

Continuous Compressors

Continuous Coaters

Continuous Dryers

Other Semi-Continuous Systems

Controls & Software



Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.



End Product Manufacturing

Solid Dosage Manufacturing

Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

API Manufacturing



Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Research Organizations and Institutes

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Technology, and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product

3.1 Market Overview by Product

3.2 Integrated Continuous Systems

3.3 Semi-Continuous Systems

3.3.1 Continuous Granulators

3.3.2 Continuous Blenders

3.3.3 Continuous Compressors

3.3.4 Continuous Coaters

3.3.5 Continuous Dryers

3.3.6 Other Semi-Continuous Systems

3.4 Controls & Software



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 End Product Manufacturing

4.2.1 Solid Dosage Manufacturing

4.2.2 Liquid Dosage Manufacturing

4.3 API Manufacturing



5 Segmentation of Global Market by End User

5.1 Market Overview by End User

5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

5.4 Research Organizations and Institutes

5.5 Other End Users



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

6.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030

6.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.2.1 Overview of North America Market

6.2.2 U.S.

6.2.3 Canada

6.2.4 Mexico

6.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.3.1 Overview of European Market

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 UK

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 Spain

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.3.8 Rest of European Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 China

6.4.4 Australia

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 South Korea

6.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

6.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.5.1 Argentina

6.5.2 Brazil

6.5.3 Chile

6.5.4 Rest of South America Market

6.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country

6.6.1 UAE

6.6.2 Saudi Arabia

6.6.3 South Africa

6.6.4 Other National Markets



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview of Key Vendors

7.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

7.3 Company Profiles

ACG Group

Alexanderwerk

Baker Perkins Ltd.

Coperion GmbH

Fette Compacting

Freund-vector Corporation

GEA Group AG

Gebrder Ldige Maschinenbau GmbH

Gericke AG

Glatt GmbH

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Korsch AG

Leistritz AG

Munson Machinery Company, Inc.

Powrex Corp

Scott Equipment Company

Sturtevant, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

8.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

8.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



