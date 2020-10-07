Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Inhalers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report offers a comprehensive picture of the smart inhalers market. Smart inhalers prescribed for the treatment of asthma and COPD are included in the scope of the study.
The global market's growth is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, a rise in the world's geriatric population, growing collaboration between pharma and digital health companies, and improved technology leading to the development of smart inhalers.
Due to this alarming rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders, the market is witnessing digital partnerships between software and pharma companies that are formed to offer technologically advanced smart inhalers. Various companies are stepping into the market to implement digital technology that can be further used to enhance respiratory disease management.
The market size includes the revenue the smart inhaler generated for pharma companies. Digital companies merely provide the sensors to pharma companies; and pharma companies are the ones assembling smart inhalers and making them available.
The report explains the current and future market potential of smart inhalers. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, and market trends. The report covers market forecasts through 2024.
The report details market shares of smart inhalers based on the product, disease indication, and geography. Based on the product, the market is fragmented into dry powder inhaler (DPI)-based smart inhalers and metered-dose inhaler (MDI)-based smart inhalers.
By disease indication, the market is segmented into asthma and COPD.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India are covered in regional segments.
For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2018 as the base year, 2019, and forecast through year-end 2024. Estimated values used are based on pharma manufacturers' total revenues and estimated installations of smart inhalers. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Background
Chapter 4 Medical Devices Regulations
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Disease Indication
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
