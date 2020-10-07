Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Inhalers: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The current report offers a comprehensive picture of the smart inhalers market. Smart inhalers prescribed for the treatment of asthma and COPD are included in the scope of the study.

The global market's growth is attributed to factors such as the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, a rise in the world's geriatric population, growing collaboration between pharma and digital health companies, and improved technology leading to the development of smart inhalers.

Due to this alarming rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders, the market is witnessing digital partnerships between software and pharma companies that are formed to offer technologically advanced smart inhalers. Various companies are stepping into the market to implement digital technology that can be further used to enhance respiratory disease management.



The market size includes the revenue the smart inhaler generated for pharma companies. Digital companies merely provide the sensors to pharma companies; and pharma companies are the ones assembling smart inhalers and making them available.

The report explains the current and future market potential of smart inhalers. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, and market trends. The report covers market forecasts through 2024.

The report details market shares of smart inhalers based on the product, disease indication, and geography. Based on the product, the market is fragmented into dry powder inhaler (DPI)-based smart inhalers and metered-dose inhaler (MDI)-based smart inhalers.

By disease indication, the market is segmented into asthma and COPD.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India are covered in regional segments.



For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2018 as the base year, 2019, and forecast through year-end 2024. Estimated values used are based on pharma manufacturers' total revenues and estimated installations of smart inhalers. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes:



A descriptive overview of the global smart inhalers market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2018 and 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Country specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, China, Japan, India, and other emerging economies

Latest information on the market potential for smart inhalers, opportunities and restraints, technological advancements, regulatory scenario, and other macroeconomic trends affecting the marketplace

Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures in the global smart inhalers market

Estimation of market size and forecast, and market share analysis of smart inhalers based on the product, disease indication, and geographical region

A brief outline on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global smart inhalers market and MedTech

Detailed profiles of the major listed pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Highlights of the Market for Smart Inhalers

Chapter 3 Market Background

Respiratory Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Dry Powder Inhaler

Smart Inhalers

Chapter 4 Medical Devices Regulations

Medical Device Definition and Classification

Regulations in U.S.

Regulations in Europe

Regulations in Japan

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

Rise in Geriatric Population

Growing Collaboration between Pharma and Digital Health Companies

Improved Technology: Leading to Development of Smart Inhalers

Market Restraints

Lack of Awareness Regarding Respiratory Diseases Symptoms

Reduction in Product Adoption Due to Issues Concerning Data Security

Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Outbreak

Progression of COVID-19

Current Status and Impact on MedTech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Product

Global Market for Smart Inhalers by Product

DPI-Based Smart Inhalers

MDI-Based Smart Inhalers

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Disease Indication

Global Market for Smart Inhalers by Disease Indication

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Smart Inhalers by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Astrazeneca Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

Glaxosmithkline Plc

H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

Novartis Ag

Opko Health Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Vectura Group Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2gl48



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900