The market for ferrosilicon is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 3% globally during the forecast period.
Increasing applications for corrosion resistance and growing demand from steel production industries are driving the market growth. Replacement by other substitutes and the outbreak of COVID-19 factors are expected to hinder the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand for Metallurgy Purposes
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global ferrosilicon market is fragmented in nature with many players competing in the market. Some of the major companies are China Minmetals Corporation, Eurasian Resources Group, Ferroglobe, OM Holdings Ltd, and Mechel, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Applications for Corrosion Resistance
4.1.2 Growing Demand from Steel Production Industries
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Replacement by Other Substitutes
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Metallurgy
5.1.2 Semiconductors
5.1.3 Photovoltaic Solar Energy
5.1.4 Chemical Processing
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 France
5.2.3.4 Italy
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 China Minmetals Corporation
6.4.2 Eurasian Resources Group
6.4.3 Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited
6.4.4 Ferroglobe
6.4.5 Finnfjord
6.4.6 Mechel
6.4.7 OM Holdings Ltd.
6.4.8 Shanghai Shenjia Ferroalloys Co., Ltd
6.4.9 SKP Group
6.4.10 Tashi Group
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Demand from Construction and Automotive Industries
7.2 Other Opportunities
