The educational toys market is poised to grow by $ 24.30 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. Our reports on educational toys market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for smart toys, increased emphasis on STEM toys and increasing number of investments in the market.



The educational toys market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the rise in green toys as one of the prime reasons driving the educational toys market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of 3D printing in toy manufacturing and increased emphasis on STREAM toys will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report covers the following areas:

Educational toys market sizing

Educational toys market forecast

Educational toys market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading educational toys market vendors that include Engino.net Ltd., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, MindWare Inc., Ravensburger AG, and VTech Holdings Ltd.. Also, the educational toys market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Age

Market segments

Comparison by Age

0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Age

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Engino.net Ltd.

Hasbro Inc.

Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

Learning Resources Ltd.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

Melissa & Doug LLC

MindWare Inc.

Ravensburger AG

VTech Holdings Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

